Alejandra Guzmán to perform at Venetian Las Vegas

Read on news3lv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
news3lv.com
Ghostbar reopens at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ghostbar, the popular rooftop venue, has finally reopened at Palms Casino Resort. The nightlife icon welcomed back guests on Wednesday atop the 55th floor of the resort. Singer Skye Dee Miles and Palms general manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey celebrated the occasion by leading a "funk-filled...
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
Fox5 KVVU
LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Holiday-themed ‘Tournament of Kings’ show to return to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday tradition is back at the Excalibur this holiday season, “Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight.”. “Tournament of Kings,” the longest-running dinner show on the Strip, will again offer its holiday-themed show from Nov. 23 to Dec. 25. Attendees will...
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
Dinner for Whales: Inside the Epic, Exclusive Vegas Dining Series the Wynn Is Hosting This Fall
Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...
lasvegasmagazine.com
‘Raiding the Rock Vault’ returns to Las Vegas with sound and fury
It’s a rock music fan’s dream: Some of the most famous rock songs of all time, performed by some of rock’s most accomplished veterans. Raiding the Rock Vault proceeds at breakneck speed from the get-go, going all the way from the ’60s to the ’90s, with informational tidbits on each song shown on video monitors (like the true story that inspired “Smoke On the Water,” or how “Stairway to Heaven” was never released as a single).
RELATED PEOPLE
Circus Circus Las Vegas kicks off International Clown Week
Circus Circus Las Vegas is celebrating International Clown Week and will be kicking things off with a celebration on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Midway.
One Green Planet
Las Vegas Venue Cancels Magic Show Using Live Animals After Receiving Hundreds of Letters of Disapproval
Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live has decided to cancel a magic show that includes animals exploited for entertainment after receiving hundreds of letters asking him not to. Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/Youtube. The Downtown Las Vegas venue was interested in having magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats perform at...
Food Beast
Las Vegas is Getting Its First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant
In a city like Las Vegas, one can bet on indulging themselves in all types of food. So why has it taken so long for a restaurant that's dedicated strictly to bacon to pop up in Sin City? Just the thought of stumbling into an establishment at 4am just to gorge myself on nothing but bacon after a night of cashing in at the casino seems like an ideal time to spend in Vegas, right?
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas Weekly
Il Toro E La Capra adds Italian cuisine to Lindo Michoacan’s Las Vegas legacy
The latest restaurant offering from the family behind the Lindo Michoacan empire was a massive undertaking that became more challenging over the past two years. But Il Toro E La Capra came to life in January, a unique blend of Italian and Mexican cuisines in the family-friendly format familiar to Las Vegas at Lindo since 1990.
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
VGK to Host Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, September 19
VEGAS (August 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 5, that the team will host the 2022 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 19 at Bear's Best Las Vegas. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Players and staff from the Golden Knights organization will take part in the event.
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
963kklz.com
Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas barbershop offers free haircuts, supplies in back-to-school drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas barbershop hosted its first annual back-to-school drive Saturday, giving away haircuts and more for children before they return to the classroom. MJ Bradford's 307 organized the event, which featured haircuts along with food, music and activities for kids. Free school supplies were...
Comments / 0