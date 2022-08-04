ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crews put out structure fire at South LA marijuana grow operation

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

At least 5 hospitalized in fiery multi-car crash in Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES - At least five people were rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon following a fiery car crash in the Windsor Hills area, authorities said. The crash involved three vehicles at the intersection of S. La Brea and Slauson avenues. Upon impact, the three vehicles erupted into flames and also caused a nearby commercial fire.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Structure Fire#South Los Angeles#Commercial Building#Accident
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy