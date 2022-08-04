Crews put out structure fire at South LA marijuana grow operation

Read on www.foxla.com
At least 5 hospitalized in fiery multi-car crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES - At least five people were rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon following a fiery car crash in the Windsor Hills area, authorities said. The crash involved three vehicles at the intersection of S. La Brea and Slauson avenues. Upon impact, the three vehicles erupted into flames and also caused a nearby commercial fire.
Authorities begin to identify victims killed in fiery Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Friday began to identify the victims killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in Windsor Hills that left six people dead, including an infant and a pregnant woman, and eight others injured. Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Headlines: Gardena Fruit Vendor Killed In Armed Robbery; Reckless Driver Kills Six In Windsor Hills
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A yet-to-be-named fruit vendor in his 30s was shot during an armed robbery attempt in Gardena on Thursday afternoon,...
CHP: Speeding driver causes crash in Windsor Hills killing 6, including pregnant woman and infant
LOS ANGELES - At least six people have died following a fiery car crash in the Windsor Hills area Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, happened at the intersection of S. La Brea and Slauson avenues around 1:30 p.m. Upon impact, several vehicles erupted...
Hospitalized nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash awaits charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
LA County gas prices have gone down every day for nearly 2 months
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 53rd consecutive day Saturday since rising to a record, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.509, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 95.3 cents since rising to...
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Issue Is: Erica Pan, Lis Smith
This week on The Issue Is, Elex speaks with California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. Democratic Strategist Lis Smith also stops by to chat on the show.
‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa surprises passengers aboard flight to Hawaii
"Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa."
