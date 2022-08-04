ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Tweeted 2 Things On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out two tweets on Thursday. The former Duke star has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving sent out two tweets.

One of the tweets was a link to a basketball event he is hosting on Thursday, and the other gave the details to the event.

Irving: "Free Admission until 5:15 Today @ Kean University"

Irving is one of the best players in the NBA, and he just finished up his third season with the Nets.

The former Duke star averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

However, the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

Even more disappointing, they were swept in four games.

Therefore, they went from being seen as a preseason contender expected to win a title, to winning zero playoff games in 2022.

Kevin Durant also signed with the franchise in 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury.

In the two seasons that Durant and Irving have played together, they have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

They are one of the best duos in the history of the league, but the results have not been what anyone could have expected.

This offseason, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Durant requested a trade from the franchise.

Woj on June 30: " Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of right now Durant, remains on the Nets.

Both players are NBA Champions as Irving won a title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and Durant won two titles with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

