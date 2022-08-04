Read on www.gamespot.com
Gamespot
Square Enix Could Be Selling Even More Studios
Following its latest earnings call, Square Enix is reportedly looking to sell stakes in some of its development studios in an effort to devote more resources to select titles. According to games industry analyst David Gibson, the publisher will be reviewing its portfolio to see which studios it will want to retain full ownership of or offer stakes to other interested companies. As Gibson explained, Square Enix views this strategy as a way to devote "resources mainly to Japan titles" and could see interest from Sony, Tencent, and Nexon.
Gamespot
GameStop NFT Marketplace Sold Indie Games Without Permission, Devs Say
Indie games have reportedly been popping up without the proper permissions on GameStop's new NFT marketplace, and developers are not happy about it. In a new Ars Technica report, it was alleged that Nathan Ello, who created the NiFTy Arcade collection with indie games like Worm Nom Nom, Galactic Wars, and Rogue Fleet, didn't seek out the original creators' nod for at least two of the games (Worm Nom Nom and Galactic Wars).
ComicBook
Deus Ex Developer May Not Release New Entry For a "Very, Very Long Time"
Deus Ex developer Eidos Montreal may not be prioritizing a new Deus Ex game right now. Over the last decade or so, Eidos Montreal has experienced a lot of adjustments behind the scenes. Although both of the developer's last two Deus Ex games were received extremely well by critics and fans, they failed to make the commercial splash that Square Enix wanted them to, even after including things like microtransactions in the last entry. The developer went on to help out on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and develop Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which also underwhelmed Square Enix sales-wise. Eidos Montreal has previously stated that the Deus Ex IP isn't dead, but it's unclear when it will return.
Vampire Survivors adds a bunch of OP cheat codes for the lulz
The wonderfully OTT bullet hell extravaganza that is Vampire Survivors has received another free update and, as has been the case since its early access release, solo developer Poncle continues to over-deliver. I spoke to him back in March about the game's unexpected (but richly deserved) success, and one of the most refreshing things was his attitude towards game balance:
Gamespot
Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022
The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
Gamespot
New Nintendo Switch Model Unlikely To Be Revealed This Year - Report
Nintendo will likely not be announcing any new hardware or the long-rumored Switch Pro console this year, a new report has revealed. According to a new article by Nikkei, Nintendo is currently focused entirely on building Switch consoles with the component parts that it has been able to secure and is aiming to ship 21 million Switch units during the fiscal year that ends in March 2023.
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre Reborn Officially Revealed By Square Enix, Coming November 11
After the PlayStation Network beat Square Enix to the punch last month, Square Enix has officially unveiled Tactics Ogre Reborn, an updated version of the classic turn-based strategy RPG, for release later this year. Tactics Ogre Reborn is based on 2011's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together on the PSP,...
Gamespot
New Xbox Series S Developer Tools Grant Games More Memory
Thanks to a new software development kit, Xbox Series S developers will now be able to create games that use more memory than ever before. The recent upgrade was implemented with the intention of giving developers more control over performance on the next-gen console. As The Verge reported, this update...
Gamespot
Datamined Music May Reveal Future Mario Kart 8 DLC Circuits
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe placeholder music files have been discovered following the latest update which could be hinting at the future Booster Course Pass DLC circuits. but the findings were posted to YouTube by BL--via VGC--and it seems that they correspond to music tracks from classic Mario Kart games. You...
Gamespot
New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News
Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
Gamespot
Xbox Is Testing Game Pass Family Sharing
Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. "Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders...
Gamespot
Best Xbox Game Pass Multiplayer Games
From couch co-op to online competitive action a world away, finding a person to share in your journey or compete against has become a core part of gaming. Many games are designed to be enjoyed by multiple people, and on Xbox consoles and PC, there's no shortage of them. And if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you and your buddies don't all have to buy the same games to play with each other online; you simply need the $15/month membership. Once signed up, you and your friends have access to dozens of great multiplayer games. For those looking for the couch multiplayer of the old days, there are some great Game Pass games with split-screen and local multiplayer. We've rounded up our picks for the best Xbox Game Pass multiplayer games.
MLB・
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
Gamespot
The Ascent: Cyber Heist DLC Is Out This August With Massive Melee Weapons
The Ascent is getting some new story DLC later this month, following on from the main game's story. The DLC, called The Ascent: Cyber Heist, is launching August 18, and you'll be able to play it as long as you've beaten the main campaign. You can either take it on solo or co-op with friends, and there are a number of new main missions and side quests to delve into, along with new weapons, advanced melee combat, and a new area.
Gamespot
Game Based On The Bird That Drinks Tears Novel Coming From PUBG Battlegrounds Developer
Krafton Inc announced that it's working on an untitled project based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, a popular Korean fantasy novel. An official website for the untitled project has been launched to recruit talent to work on the upcoming game. The website launched with concept art and details on...
ComicBook
MultiVersus Developer Working on "Big Overhaul" of Key System
Ever since the free-to-play platform brawler MultiVersus launched into Open Beta at the end of July, Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh has been responding to questions and comments about what's coming down the pipeline for the title from tweaks and changes to teasing new characters and more. Late last night, Huynh confirmed that the developer is "working on a big overhaul" for a key system.
Games Workshop made £25 million from videogames last year, and a dozen more titles are on the way
In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only licensing profit.
Gamespot
Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More
A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
Gamespot
Steam Beta Adds Full Switch Joy-Con Support
Valve is continuously making improvements and expanding ways in which players can play games on Steam, and with the latest update, it's now possible to use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on the beta client. Sharing the news on August 4 in a new community post, Valve announced that the Steam...
Gamespot
HBO Max And Discovery+ Will Debut As A Single Streaming Service In 2023
It's been a bizarre week for HBO Max. Following the unceremonious cancelation of the planned direct-to-streaming Batgirl movie and removal of more than a handful of "under performing" streaming originals from the platform, CEO David Zaslav took to the stage at an investors call to explain the brand's strategy moving forward.
