A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Les Scissors salon announces new ownership, remodel
Les Scissors salon, in Sugar Land, has seen new ownership and is in the middle of a remodel. (Courtesy Les Scissors) Hair and nail salon Les Scissors is now under new ownership, according to an Aug. 6 announcement. Les Scissors, which was founded in Houston in 1981 and has been...
The Upside Pub opens in the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods
The Upside Pub is the newest hangout spot for the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods. (Courtesy Becca Wright) The Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods are getting a new hangout spot with the opening of The Upside Pub on Aug. 9 at 3402 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. According to...
Tattoo removal company Removery to soon start renovation on new Sugar Land location
Removery will soon start construction on a remodel project for a new location in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Removery) Removery, a tattoo-removal company, will soon start a remodel project for a new Sugar Land location. Removery will start a remodel project of a nearly 1,500-square-foot space at 15293 Southwest Freeway, Sugar...
Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opens in Katy
The restaurant features new art every month. (Courtesy Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery) Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opened July 5 at 981 S. Mason Road, Ste. A, Katy. The restaurant serves north European food including sourdough and rye breads, danishes and cakes. The space will also feature new art each month and host art discussions, poetry readings and live music. 281-206-7155. www.copenhagenkaty.com.
6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
Aspen Dental now open in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney
Aspen Dental opened a new location at 21690 Hwy. 59, Ste. 300, New Caney, in mid-June. (Courtesy Aspen Dental) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she interned and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and worked as a freelance photographer and writer in the Houston area. A controversial fact about Emily is that she prefers sugar cookies over chocolate chip cookies. She graduated with a print journalism degree from the University of Houston in 2018.
Decadent Desserts and Coffee Bar: Sugar Land shop serves sweet treats
The Sugar Land shop offers cakes, waffles and coffee in addition to savory breakfast and lunch items. (Photo by Cynthia Zelaya/Community Impact Newspaper) Lamika Dickey has been a registered nurse since 2003, but the love of baking her mother fostered in her as a small child never left. In August 2019, she decided to open Decadent Desserts and Coffee Bar in Sugar Land, noting there was a gap in that particular type of business in the area.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Family says they came home to rental home boarded up and locked with pets still inside
HOUSTON – After nearly four years of Anthony Hudson renting a row house on Alabama in Third Ward, he and Angela Jackson who also stays there, say their living conditions recently started deteriorating because of the landlord failing to maintain the property. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” Jackson said....
70-year-old dental office on Holcombe transitions to new ownership
A dental office near Bellaire changed ownership April 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The new owner and practitioner of Bellaire-area dental office Evident, Dr. Erica Lea Torok, took the reins April 20. Established in 1952, the office has been in operation for 70 years following another change in ownership 31 years ago.
Porky's Belly BBQ coming soon to Montgomery
Porky's Belly BBQ is coming soon to 15496 FM 2854, Montgomery. (Courtesy owner Sergio Nunez) Porky's Belly BBQ will be located at 15496 FM 2854, Montgomery. The business will feature typical barbecue offerings, such as brisket and pulled pork, but the menu will also include household Mexican barbecue dishes, such as Mexican barbacoa and carnitas. According to owner Sergio Nunez, the business began as a catering service for weddings and other events. Porky's Belly BBQ will open in November or December. 832-302-5868. www.porkysbellybbq.com.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
The Stand To Open First Texas Location in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined,” a fast-casual concept focused on crafting high-quality food with premiere ingredients, will open its first Texas location in The Woodlands at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700. Founded in 2003, The Stand opened its first location in Encino,...
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
12th annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest returns Aug. 13 in Houston
The 12th annual Back to School Fest will give thousand of students access to backpacks, school supplies and on-site health screenings. (Courtesy city of Houston) Houston families are invited to the 12th annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest presented by Shell on Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston. The event runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Porsche River Oaks now open
Porsche River Oaks held its grand opening Aug. 4. (Courtesy Daniel Ortiz) Porsche River Oaks at 4007 Greenbriar Drive, Houston, held its grand opening Aug. 4. According to an Aug. 5 press release, the location is among the country’s largest Porsche dealerships. The multimillion-dollar facility offers guests an opportunity to buy used and new cars. Other services include repairs and services, genuine Porsche parts and auto financing. According to its website, patrons also have the option to build a custom Porsche in the Fitting Lounge—an area where customers can feel leather finishes, see paint swatches, and select the specific design of the steering wheel and shift knob. 888-892-5442. www.momentumporsche.com.
New Harris County pickleball courts to open as interest in sport grows
Three new pickleball courts will open in Harris County on Tuesday at the Weekley Community Center in Cypress. In addition to new courts, it will provide equipment, and regular lessons. The sport itself – a mix of badminton, ping pong and tennis – has increased in popularity over the past...
Notice of Public Sale #3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
