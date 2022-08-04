ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opens in Katy

The restaurant features new art every month. (Courtesy Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery) Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opened July 5 at 981 S. Mason Road, Ste. A, Katy. The restaurant serves north European food including sourdough and rye breads, danishes and cakes. The space will also feature new art each month and host art discussions, poetry readings and live music. 281-206-7155. www.copenhagenkaty.com.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
El Campo, TX
Spring, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Business
Axios

6 great places to get tacos in Houston

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area

The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer

This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aspen Dental now open in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney

Aspen Dental opened a new location at 21690 Hwy. 59, Ste. 300, New Caney, in mid-June. (Courtesy Aspen Dental) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she interned and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and worked as a freelance photographer and writer in the Houston area. A controversial fact about Emily is that she prefers sugar cookies over chocolate chip cookies. She graduated with a print journalism degree from the University of Houston in 2018.
NEW CANEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Lake Houston#The University Of Houston#Sugar#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hand Stone Spa#Swedish#Spring Klein Lake#Tx#The Houston Chronicle
Community Impact Houston

Decadent Desserts and Coffee Bar: Sugar Land shop serves sweet treats

The Sugar Land shop offers cakes, waffles and coffee in addition to savory breakfast and lunch items. (Photo by Cynthia Zelaya/Community Impact Newspaper) Lamika Dickey has been a registered nurse since 2003, but the love of baking her mother fostered in her as a small child never left. In August 2019, she decided to open Decadent Desserts and Coffee Bar in Sugar Land, noting there was a gap in that particular type of business in the area.
SUGAR LAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Houston

Porky's Belly BBQ coming soon to Montgomery

Porky's Belly BBQ is coming soon to 15496 FM 2854, Montgomery. (Courtesy owner Sergio Nunez) Porky's Belly BBQ will be located at 15496 FM 2854, Montgomery. The business will feature typical barbecue offerings, such as brisket and pulled pork, but the menu will also include household Mexican barbecue dishes, such as Mexican barbacoa and carnitas. According to owner Sergio Nunez, the business began as a catering service for weddings and other events. Porky's Belly BBQ will open in November or December. 832-302-5868. www.porkysbellybbq.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KHOU

White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Stand To Open First Texas Location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined,” a fast-casual concept focused on crafting high-quality food with premiere ingredients, will open its first Texas location in The Woodlands at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700. Founded in 2003, The Stand opened its first location in Encino,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say

An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

12th annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest returns Aug. 13 in Houston

The 12th annual Back to School Fest will give thousand of students access to backpacks, school supplies and on-site health screenings. (Courtesy city of Houston) Houston families are invited to the 12th annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest presented by Shell on Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston. The event runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or until supplies run out.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Porsche River Oaks now open

Porsche River Oaks held its grand opening Aug. 4. (Courtesy Daniel Ortiz) Porsche River Oaks at 4007 Greenbriar Drive, Houston, held its grand opening Aug. 4. According to an Aug. 5 press release, the location is among the country’s largest Porsche dealerships. The multimillion-dollar facility offers guests an opportunity to buy used and new cars. Other services include repairs and services, genuine Porsche parts and auto financing. According to its website, patrons also have the option to build a custom Porsche in the Fitting Lounge—an area where customers can feel leather finishes, see paint swatches, and select the specific design of the steering wheel and shift knob. 888-892-5442. www.momentumporsche.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #3

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy