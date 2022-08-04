"I Don't Think" - Gary Neville Makes Controversial Liverpool Claim Ahead Of New Season

Read on www.sportbible.com
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Liverpool Early Team News: Darwin Nunez Or Roberto Firmino? Alisson Becker Or Adrian? Injuries | Fulham v Liverpool
Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage for their opening match of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, but who will start for The Reds?
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo and urges him to be a leader and encourage young Man Utd players amid transfer saga
GARY NEVILLE believes Cristiano Ronaldo should be a leader to Manchester United's young players as he continues to seek a move away. The 37-year-old remains keen to depart Old Trafford in his quest to play Champions League football. After missing the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
Jurgen Klopp blames 'dry' pitch on Liverpool's 2-2 draw away at Fulham
Jurgen Klopp blamed the "dry" pitch for Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage this lunchtime. The Carabao and FA Cup winners struggled against Marco Silva's newly-promoted side and fell 1-0 behind to a header from Aleksandar Mitrovic in the first half. £85 million record signing Darwin Nunez came...
Graham Potter insists playing against Erik ten Hag is not an advantage ahead of Manchester United Brighton clash
Graham Potter has praised Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, and said it is not an advantage for him that Erik ten Hag has not managed in the Premier League yet. Manchester United and Brghton will kick off their respective Premier...
Pep Guardiola Tells Man City Players Why Lionel Messi Is The 'Best' In Passionate Team Talk
A video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City stars why Lionel Messi is the 'best player' has emerged online and it makes for fascinating viewing. A clip from Man City's new documentary shows Pep Guardiola giving a passionate team talk, centered around Messi. Together: Champions Again! provides behind-the-scenes access...
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
‘Was It a Penalty? I Heard He Touched the Ball’ - Jurgen Klopp on Fulham’s Penalty Decision
Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing performance at Craven Cottage to newly promoted Fulham. Fulham took the lead again after Darwin Nunez's second-half goal through a controversial penalty decision, manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts.
Fofana makes trophy and Koulibaly admisison ahead of improved third Chelsea bid
Chelsea target Wesley Fofana is a fan of Kalidou Koulibaly as the Blues eye up a new and improved bid for the Leicester City defender. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen to add to his defence. Marc Cucurella...
Erik ten Hag shares his vision for a successful Manchester United
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared his thoughts on how he envisions his team to play and ‘win in a certain way.’. The Dutchman has echoed the words “attacking football”, two words which each and every United fan loves to hear and have been raring to see for many years.
Gareth Bale scores incredible solo goal for LAFC against Real Salt Lake
Gareth Bale scored an incredible solo goal to help his new MLS side Los Angeles FC thrash Real Salt Lake on Sunday. Bale has made an impressive start at LAFC since joining the club on a one-year contract following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season.
