VOTERS TO DECIDE TO STUDY SECESSION FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November
San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22
Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
News Update: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve will remain closed due to debris clean up and washouts repairs from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve will remain closed due to clean up and repairs from storms. During the last few days, debris and washouts have affected...
MORONGO BASIN JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR AT CMC AUGUST 25
The Morongo Basin Resource Fair will be held at the Copper Mountain College Bell Center on Thursday, August 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The no-cost event will include a job fair with employers on site, in addition to providing information about veterans’ benefits, record clearing and expungement, and help with birth, death, and marriage certificates recorded in San Bernardino County. For more information, including the links to register for employers and participants, see this story at Z1077fm.com.
Report says there was an increase in crime in cities covered by S.B. County Sheriff's Department
There was an increase in crime last year in the cities and areas contracting the law enforcement services of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, according to the department’s annual report. Violent crimes increased 13 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the Sheriff’s Department said. There were 64...
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire District are on scene. Firefighters are in defensive mod to protect other structures. Reports over the scanner...
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Breeze Airways brings the first scheduled airline passenger service to San Bernardino, CA, adds Provo
Breeze Airways, as planned, on Friday, August 4, 2022 brought the first scheduled airline passenger service to San Bernardino International Airport. Top Copyright Photo: The first scheduled airline passenger flight arrives at SBD. Embraer ERJ 190-100 IGW N126BZ (msn 19000124) arrives at SBD from SFO (Michael B. Ing). The airport...
Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E
Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E. BARSTOW -- Barstow Community College has been selected out of 10 community colleges to participate in the California Advanced Defense Ecosystems & National Consortia Effort (CADENCE). CADENCE is a part of a larger statewide project aimed to help seek a qualified workforce to assist with Department of Defense projects by focusing on local Career & Technical Education (CTE) and economic growth in their local community. Funding for the CADENCE project comes from a $275,000 grant received by The Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies (CACT).
FREE CONCERTS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS TONIGHT
The Town of Yucca Valley’s Summer Music Festival returnts to the Community Center Softball fields tonight (August 6) There will be a country music performance by The Silverados, as well as a raffle. The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and drink will be available at the concert. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. Z1077 and the Hi-Desert Star are media sponsors of this event.
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine
An alleged small-time drug dealer was arrested in Grand Terrace, where deputies found 19 bricks of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
29 PALMS FAMILY LOSE EVERYTHING IN LATE NIGHT HOUSE FIRE
Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 2) San Bernardino County Fire Department received a report of a building on fire in Twentynine Palms. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a home on the 70000 Block of Aladdin Ave. After determining that the occupants were not inside the home, firefighters from the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Combat Center fire stations extinguished the flames within 15 minutes – stopping the spread of the fire into the attached home and neighboring buildings.
San Bernadino deputies arrest dealer with 19 kilos of cocaine
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics Friday, police said. Deputies estimated confiscating at least 19 kilos, or 42 pounds, of cocaine.
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
