VOTERS TO DECIDE TO STUDY SECESSION FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO