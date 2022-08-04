ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

VOTERS TO DECIDE TO STUDY SECESSION FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November

San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22

Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
zachnews.net

News Update: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve will remain closed due to debris clean up and washouts repairs from storms.

Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve will remain closed due to clean up and repairs from storms. During the last few days, debris and washouts have affected...
z1077fm.com

MORONGO BASIN JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR AT CMC AUGUST 25

The Morongo Basin Resource Fair will be held at the Copper Mountain College Bell Center on Thursday, August 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The no-cost event will include a job fair with employers on site, in addition to providing information about veterans’ benefits, record clearing and expungement, and help with birth, death, and marriage certificates recorded in San Bernardino County. For more information, including the links to register for employers and participants, see this story at Z1077fm.com.
JOBS
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive.

Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire District are on scene. Firefighters are in defensive mod to protect other structures. Reports over the scanner...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secession#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Board Of Supervisors
thedesertreview.com

Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E

Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E. BARSTOW -- Barstow Community College has been selected out of 10 community colleges to participate in the California Advanced Defense Ecosystems & National Consortia Effort (CADENCE). CADENCE is a part of a larger statewide project aimed to help seek a qualified workforce to assist with Department of Defense projects by focusing on local Career & Technical Education (CTE) and economic growth in their local community. Funding for the CADENCE project comes from a $275,000 grant received by The Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies (CACT).
BARSTOW, CA
z1077fm.com

FREE CONCERTS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS TONIGHT

The Town of Yucca Valley’s Summer Music Festival returnts to the Community Center Softball fields tonight (August 6) There will be a country music performance by The Silverados, as well as a raffle. The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and drink will be available at the concert. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. Z1077 and the Hi-Desert Star are media sponsors of this event.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
z1077fm.com

SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY

A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1

An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
foxla.com

Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
HIGHLAND, CA
z1077fm.com

29 PALMS FAMILY LOSE EVERYTHING IN LATE NIGHT HOUSE FIRE

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 2) San Bernardino County Fire Department received a report of a building on fire in Twentynine Palms. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a home on the 70000 Block of Aladdin Ave. After determining that the occupants were not inside the home, firefighters from the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Combat Center fire stations extinguished the flames within 15 minutes – stopping the spread of the fire into the attached home and neighboring buildings.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy