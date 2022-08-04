Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Related
Cleveland Browns' rookie kicker Cade York won't 'pay too much attention to' the noise
BEREA − Cade York's made many kicks in his football career. Yet, there's only one that has basically taken on legendary status: The 57-yard field goal York kicked in the fog at The Swamp to help LSU beat Florida. How famous is that kick? It's virtually assured to come up when a stranger...
Yardbarker
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign Up in Kansas Now and Get a $100 Free Bonus
Kansas sports betting is set to launch soon, and the start of the NFL season is right around the corner, so the timing could not be better for Kansas sports betting users. With this FanDuel Kansas promo code, $100 is yours completely FREE, just for pre-registering for a standout sportsbook, that will soon be heading for the Kansas sports betting market.
Comments / 0