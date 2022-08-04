Rochester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for intent to distribute fentanyl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester felon was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, officials with the District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

In 2010, Quandrell Davis, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a felony) and sentenced to five years in prison, authorities say.

Ten years later, law enforcement found 1.5 grams of fentanyl and 1.5 grams of cocaine, three loaded firearms — one of which had been reported stolen in Tennessee — and ammunition.

Additionally, drug packaging material and digital scales were seized. Davis was taken into custody following the search.

Davis was sentenced to serve 63 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.