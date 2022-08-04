ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for intent to distribute fentanyl

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzyhJ_0h4frgjv00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester felon was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, officials with the District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

In 2010, Quandrell Davis, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a felony) and sentenced to five years in prison, authorities say.

Category: Crime in Rochester

Ten years later, law enforcement found 1.5 grams of fentanyl and 1.5 grams of cocaine, three loaded firearms — one of which had been reported stolen in Tennessee — and ammunition.

Additionally, drug packaging material and digital scales were seized. Davis was taken into custody following the search.

Davis was sentenced to serve 63 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon

Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
AVON, NY
FL Radio Group

Accused Auburn Murderer Ordered to Stay in Jail Without Bail

Shameek Copes was sent back to Cayuga County Jail without bail following an appearance in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Copes is the 28-year-old Auburn woman accused of murdering John Wesley Smith the Third outside of Swifty’s Tavern back in March. The Citizen reports Copes was in court Thursday for motion arguments. She pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon back in May. Judge Thomas Leone denied Copes bail Thursday deeming her to be a flight risk.
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fentanyl#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
AVON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man accused of killing RPD officer indicted on 8 charges

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The man accused of fatally shooting Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz late last month is facing eight counts of aggravated murder, murder in the second degree, aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder in the second, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Wednesday.
cnycentral.com

Large amount of cocaine found in car during Thruway traffic stop

Junius, N.Y. — Two men from out of state face federal charges after New York State Police found approximately 645 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police stopped an eastbound car with Massachusetts plates on the New York State Thruway near Exit 41 in Seneca County. A trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A search revealed about $18,000 in cash, along with a gift-wrapped package containing cocaine.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy