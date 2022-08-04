ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022

August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell

One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
BLASDELL, NY
96.1 The Breeze

See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Big Ditch Brewing Company opens production brewery in Buffalo, Hayburner to be sold in 12 packs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Big Ditch Brewing Company announced it has opened a new production brewery in Downtown Buffalo and its popular Hayburner will now be sold in 12 packs. According to Big Ditch, the new 40-barrel production-only brewery located at 101 Oak Street will more than double its existing production capacity and enable it to innovate more craft beers and expand the distribution of its beer across the state. All of the beer that Big Ditch sells in 12-ounce cans will be produced in the new facility.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Travel Maven

New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
SALAMANCA, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
HAMBURG, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Disc golf takes off in Niagara County

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — Most people are familiar with or have even played the game of golf. But another take on the game continues to gain popularity. It's called disc golf, also known as frisbee golf. The basic concept is relatively the same — try to throw the disc into a basket in the fewest throws possible.
RANSOMVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg. The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter. The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the...
HAMBURG, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?

Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
