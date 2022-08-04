7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7

Read on www.wkbw.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Heat Advisory issued for Sunday across parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday was certainly hot but not hot enough to warrant any advisories from the National Weather Service. Well, that's about the change with new advisories issued for parts of Western New York for Sunday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties...
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022
August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
Heat Advisory for portions of WNY Sunday
The summer heat is on again across all of Western New York and the National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for a portion of the region Sunday.
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
Big Ditch Brewing Company opens production brewery in Buffalo, Hayburner to be sold in 12 packs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Big Ditch Brewing Company announced it has opened a new production brewery in Downtown Buffalo and its popular Hayburner will now be sold in 12 packs. According to Big Ditch, the new 40-barrel production-only brewery located at 101 Oak Street will more than double its existing production capacity and enable it to innovate more craft beers and expand the distribution of its beer across the state. All of the beer that Big Ditch sells in 12-ounce cans will be produced in the new facility.
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Disc golf takes off in Niagara County
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — Most people are familiar with or have even played the game of golf. But another take on the game continues to gain popularity. It's called disc golf, also known as frisbee golf. The basic concept is relatively the same — try to throw the disc into a basket in the fewest throws possible.
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg. The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter. The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the...
What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?
Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
