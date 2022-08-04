7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7

There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO