LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bicentennial Park planning was done recklessly

Mount Vernon News
Knox County Landmarks Foundation protests demolition of downtown properties
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Landmarks Foundation told the Mount Vernon City Council it was upset with city plans to tear down three historic properties downtown even as the city closed on the fourth and final property for its municipal court project. The city announced on July 26...
City Breaks Ground On Two Significant Sawmill Projects
The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, have broken ground on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park. Sawmill Parkway...
Knox Pages
Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision
MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
Galion Inquirer
Galion swears in two police officers
GALION — The City of Galion held a city council meeting last week in which multiple city employees were sworn into new roles. Officers Collin Fox and Zachary Gregory are set to be two of Galion’s newest police officers. “Zach had worked previously for Crestline and he (Collin)...
Knox Pages
Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8
MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
Knox Pages
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
ashlandsource.com
Minding the money behind Melanie Miller's successful primary bid
ASHLAND — State Rep. candidate Melanie Miller received over $116,000 in donations from 136 donors since she announced her campaign in January, campaign finance records show. Local philanthropist Rob Archer and Grandpa's Cheesebarn owners Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh donated the most at $13,000 each. Also donating a significant amount was William Chandler of Chandler Systems, Inc. who donated $12,500.
wksu.org
Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance
Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
richlandsource.com
Renaissance CEO Michael Miller announces his departure
MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer. Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to...
richlandsource.com
Open Source: What's the status of the Bellville dog park?
BELLVILLE -- Tiny, tender strands of grass poked through the mud of the former soybean field, stretching towards the sun. GALLERY: Progress at Bellville Dog Park Finnigan's Run. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
Mount Vernon News
Hometown touch: Centerburg restaurant thrives with community support
Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
1 hospitalized after Ashland fireworks accident
One person was taken to the hospital after a fireworks accident that took place during the Veteran Appreciation Day event at the Ashland Airport.
agdaily.com
Ohio steer show raises whopping $240,000 for charity
The 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, which was held this week at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, raised more than $240,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. That’s compared to $152,000 raised in the inaugural event in 2019, which in and of itself exceeded all expectations.
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
columbusunderground.com
The Columbus Coffee Festival Returns for 7th Year on September 24 & 25
Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
