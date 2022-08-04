Punters Back Man United To Be RELEGATED From The Premier League At Massive Odds

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay
CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by propoising Mercedes
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made a sensational claim that Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by his porpoising Mercedes. Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have been experiencing severe bouncing whilst driving their cars on track all season. As a result, the team find themselves well off the pace of championship rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Graham Potter insists playing against Erik ten Hag is not an advantage ahead of Manchester United Brighton clash
Graham Potter has praised Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, and said it is not an advantage for him that Erik ten Hag has not managed in the Premier League yet. Manchester United and Brghton will kick off their respective Premier...
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo and urges him to be a leader and encourage young Man Utd players amid transfer saga
GARY NEVILLE believes Cristiano Ronaldo should be a leader to Manchester United's young players as he continues to seek a move away. The 37-year-old remains keen to depart Old Trafford in his quest to play Champions League football. After missing the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due...
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Yardbarker
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA・
Fulham aim cheeky dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after 'dry pitch' comments
Fulham have aimed a cheeky dig at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss complained that the pitch was too dry during Saturday's Premier League match at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as newly-promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their first game back in the Premier League.
Manchester United should avoid unwanted 49-year-old record in their Premier League opener
Manchester United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday with the aim to avoid equalling an unwanted 49-year-old record by avoiding defeat. Erik ten Hag will get a first taste of the Premier League after he was appointed the club’s manager this summer. He has already made a positive start to his managerial reign at the club.
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol during England's Euro 2022 final win
Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol following England's Euro 2022 final win over Germany according to a former royal butler. The Lionesses ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley on Sunday to claim their first major honour and England's first trophy in 56 years. Chloe Kelly's goal in extra time gave...
Timo Werner on verge of sealing Chelsea exit as RB Leipzig transfer nears
Chelsea forward Timo Werner is on the verge of joining RB Leipzig, according to reports in Germany. The German was not part of the Chelsea matchday squad to face Everton on Saturday, with the Blues coming out 1-0 victors at Goodison Park. After suffering an injury in the Blues’ pre-season...
Man United vs Brighton referee: who are the officials for the Premier League game today?
Brighton face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon in what will be both team’s first game in the new Premier League season. Erik Ten Hag will certainly be hoping to get off to a good start as United manager and improve on their disappointing 6th place finish last campaign.
Pep Guardiola believes upcoming World Cup will further motivate Manchester City star
Pep Guardiola believes making the cut for England’s squad for the 2022 World Cup could provide further motivation for Jack Grealish to finally reach his full potential at Manchester City. Unsurprisingly, the expectations were sky high when Manchester City broke the bank to sign Jack Grealish for a British...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0