ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Possible Sentence

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thespun.com

Comments / 13

Joe Jones
2d ago

I think it's awesome she got exactly what she ask for. And she doesn't even like America, so she is where she needs to be!

Reply
13
Related
E! News

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Why She Pled Guilty to Drug Charges

Watch: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court. Brittney Griner is speaking out ahead of her sentencing. As part of the ongoing trial related to her drug smuggling case, the WNBA star addressed the court directly after closing arguments on Aug. 4. During her speech, the 31-year-old shared the reason why she says she pleaded guilty to drug charges following her arrest in Moscow in February.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison

Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ukraine#Sports World Reacts#Russian#The Associated Press#The Phoenix Mercury#Americans
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’

Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
NBA
102.5 The Bone

Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
BASKETBALL
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video

July 30 (UPI) -- The United Nations has accused Russia of potential war crimes after a shocking video emerged purporting to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner. "The [U.N.] is shocked by recent videos that clearly show the beating, castration and killing of a captured serviceman of the...
MILITARY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
594K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy