Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Possible Sentence

Joe Jones
2d ago
I think it's awesome she got exactly what she ask for. And she doesn't even like America, so she is where she needs to be!
Here's What Elon Musk Said About The Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Proposal With Russia
News broke recently that the United States is considering a prisoner swap with Russia that would see the handover of a Russian prisoner in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Here’s what Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks of the proposal. What Happened: Arrested in March 2022, the...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Why She Pled Guilty to Drug Charges
Watch: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court. Brittney Griner is speaking out ahead of her sentencing. As part of the ongoing trial related to her drug smuggling case, the WNBA star addressed the court directly after closing arguments on Aug. 4. During her speech, the 31-year-old shared the reason why she says she pleaded guilty to drug charges following her arrest in Moscow in February.
Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message
WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
Brittney Griner Sentenced To 1 Year In Russian Prison Over Less Than 1 Gram Of Hashish Oil
On Thursday, A Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in a penal colony after finding her guilty of bringing illegal drugs into Russia. We should all be angry. Injustice is injustice no matter what country it happens in and nine years of a small amount of cannabis oil is unjust. According […]
Family of American teacher sentenced to 14 years hard labor in Russia calls on Biden administration to formally negotiate for his release
The family of an American sentenced to 14 years at a hard labor camp in Russia fears that he has been given what amounts to a "a death sentence" and is calling on the Biden administration to designate him as wrongfully detained, which would trigger formal diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison
Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today
On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’
Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
Watch Putin stand awkwardly for nearly a minute as Turkey President Erdoğan makes him wait
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. During his recent trip to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin was left awkwardly waiting for almost a minute for his meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A...
CNN’s Bash blames wage gap for Griner arrest, claims player wouldn't have been in Russia if WNBA paid like NBA
CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash claimed that the WNBA’s low pay, as compared to NBA players’ salaries, could have been a factor in the sentencing of WNBA player Brittney Griner to nine years in a Russian prison. Bash insisted that if it weren’t for the...
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
July 30 (UPI) -- The United Nations has accused Russia of potential war crimes after a shocking video emerged purporting to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner. "The [U.N.] is shocked by recent videos that clearly show the beating, castration and killing of a captured serviceman of the...
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
