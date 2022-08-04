ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto Falls, WI

Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Oconto Falls

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1D9K_0h4fqcAo00

A 60-year-old Oconto Falls man died after a crash Wednesday night.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified around 8:45 p.m. of a two-vehicle accident on CTH I near Beaver Lake Road in the Town of Oconto Falls. Deputies and first responders immediately responded to the scene of the accident and observed a truck and motorcycle in the east ditch of CTH I.

The sheriff's office said the preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck, operated by a 56-year-old man from Oconto Falls was driving south on CTH I when the pickup truck collided with a motorcycle, also traveling south on CTH I, driven by a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45

One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
NEW LONDON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
WINNECONNE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oconto Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Oconto Falls, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash

An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
FREMONT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
doorcountydailynews.com

Arson suspect arrested in Algoma

A 24-year-old man was put behind bars at the Kewaunee County Jail Friday morning after allegedly attempting to light a building on fire in Algoma. Kewaunee County Dispatch received the call just before 3:30 a.m. that the man attempted to break into a vehicle before entering a garage to break windows and light a building on fire in the 1000 block of Division Street. The home was unoccupied as it went under renovation by Parv and Renuka Jandu. While the Algoma Fire Department took care of the fire, the Algoma Police Department worked with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, the Kewaunee Police Department, and a Brown County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit to track down the man after he fled the scene on foot. He was arrested just before 5 a.m. After further investigation, hand tools stolen from the residence were found in a nearby vehicle that was driven by the suspect.
ALGOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Overnight vehicle break-ins in Menasha, deputies suspect 3 teens involved

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred Thursday morning in the Menasha and Harrison areas. Deputies say that multiple cars were broken into between the hours of 2-5:30 a.m. on Manitowoc Road from North Coop Road to...
MENASHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
MENASHA, WI
WLUC

Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Police responded to a domestic assault and a report of a man with a gun at 7:22 a.m. Thursday on 18th Avenue in Menominee Township. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee City Police Department were alerted that a man with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the residence at W6122 18th Ave.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
waupacanow.com

Suspect charged with felony mayhem

Weyauwega man accused of biting off part of woman’s ear. Corey A. Stephens, 40, Weyauwega, is charged with felony mayhem, aggravated battery, causing mental harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, a 911 caller reported that his parents were outside fighting in...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
101 WIXX

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy