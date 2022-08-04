Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Oconto Falls

A 60-year-old Oconto Falls man died after a crash Wednesday night.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified around 8:45 p.m. of a two-vehicle accident on CTH I near Beaver Lake Road in the Town of Oconto Falls. Deputies and first responders immediately responded to the scene of the accident and observed a truck and motorcycle in the east ditch of CTH I.

The sheriff's office said the preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck, operated by a 56-year-old man from Oconto Falls was driving south on CTH I when the pickup truck collided with a motorcycle, also traveling south on CTH I, driven by a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time.