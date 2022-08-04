She's a long shot for Congress - but is trying to make history, anyway

Washington — Democrats drove their election-year economic package toward Senate approval early Sunday, debating a measure with less ambition than President Biden's original domestic vision but that touches deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.Debate began Saturday and by sunrise on Sunday, Democrats had swatted down a dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation, with no clear end in sight. Despite unanimous GOP opposition, Democratic unity in the 50-50 chamber — buttressed by Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote — suggested the party was on track for a morale-boosting victory three months from...

