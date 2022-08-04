ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Zoinks! Shaggy actor visits 'Scooby-Doo' exhibit at Children's Museum

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

Ruh-roh! Raggy! Zoinks!

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis recently got a visit from a celebrity guest as Matthew Lillard – who played Shaggy Rogers in the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movies of the early '00s and has subsequently voiced the character in cartoon and video game form – visited the museum's "Mansion Mayhem" exhibit Wednesday.

"A jewel-thieving ghost has dodged the police and was last seen in this spooky mansion," the website description reads. "Can you meddling kids (and grown-ups, too!) help the gang solve the mystery in this immersive exhibit?"

Mystery solvers will get the chance to search the Hall of Portraits for clues, explore the library and museum, finding the villain's secret workshop, complete challenges in the kitchen and solve the mystery the villain would have gotten away with, "if it weren't for you meddling kids!"

A video from the Children's Museum's Instagram shows Lillard exploring the exhibit, participating in solving the mystery.

"Here we are, we're walking around the Scooby-Doo Mayhem in Indianapolis and you guys guess what, I found the Mystery Machine!" he said. "Fred left it at the museum!"

"Like dude, it's so freaky!" Lillard said in a video posted to the museum's Instagram stories, exploring the portraits on the walls.

Another photo on Instagram stories shows Lillard posing with a cardboard cutout of his old friend, Scooby.

Some of Lillard's other credits include "Scream," "She's All That" and "Summer Catch."

The Mansion Mayhem exhibit opened June 4 and will be at the museum until Jan. 23, 2023.

For more information about the exhibit and tickets, visit bit.ly/3vE0oKq .

Contact IndyStar trending reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or on Twitter @clairerafford .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Zoinks! Shaggy actor visits 'Scooby-Doo' exhibit at Children's Museum

