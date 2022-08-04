ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

iowa.media

Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community

After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

Iowa’s 2022 Home Football Schedule is Officially Sold Out

As of this week, it’s official: Iowa football has sold out. Wait, not like that. (Although Gary Barta is ready and waiting to listen to any and all offers from potential corporate partners…) No, Iowa football has officially sold out of 2022 football tickets. That’s right: if you...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
CLINTON, IA
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
DAVENPORT, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023

Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?

Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA

