Iowa teachers gain experience through summer 'externships'
Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program, offered through the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council: educators in the program spend six weeks in STEM-oriented workplaces.
Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate. “She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said. She majored in social work with a...
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Iowa’s 2022 Home Football Schedule is Officially Sold Out
As of this week, it’s official: Iowa football has sold out. Wait, not like that. (Although Gary Barta is ready and waiting to listen to any and all offers from potential corporate partners…) No, Iowa football has officially sold out of 2022 football tickets. That’s right: if you...
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Iowa Loses Kylie Feuerbach for Season
Junior Guard Tears ACL in Workout Earlier This Week
St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School closing after lack of teachers
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - After only having one licensed teacher contracted to serve the school heading into the new year, St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School has made the tough decision to close its doors. On August 4th, the school board met to finalize plans for the upcoming school year,...
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
Officials Release Autopsy Details In June’s Murders At Eastern Iowa Campground
Ankeny, Iowa — The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a...
Carly Pearce Had an Epic Moment On Stage Friday in Iowa [WATCH]
On August 2nd, the Mississippi Valley Fair kicked off six days of concerts on the Grandstand stage. Not surprisingly, many of those concerts are country acts, including Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen, and Carly Pearce. On Friday night, August 5th, Carly Pearce took the stage in Iowa, and it...
Sections of Rochester Avenue, Orchard Street in Iowa City to close starting Monday
Major phases of two long-term Iowa City road construction projects will close a pair of heavily-travelled streets stating on Monday. The next phase of the Rochester Avenue Reconstruction Project gets underway Monday, when city officials will close the street from Ralston Creek to Windsor Drive. The detour bypasses Rochester by...
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
