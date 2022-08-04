Read on www.iowa.media
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
Iowa teachers gain experience through summer 'externships'
Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program, offered through the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council: educators in the program spend six weeks in STEM-oriented workplaces.
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Deadline to fix 2020 derecho repairs for most insurance payments is next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The two-year anniversary of the 2020 August Derecho is Wednesday, which marks a deadline for homeowners with insurance claims still pending related to damage from the storm. Homeowners, who miss the deadline could receive a smaller payout than they are entitled to based on their...
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
IC Truth and Reconciliation Commission suspends chairwoman
The Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission has suspended its chairwoman. The vote came during Thursday night’s TRC meeting. Chairwoman Amel Ali came under fire this week after audio surfaced of her using racial slurs to describe members of the local black community. The audio has since been removed from the podcast’s web site.
United States Settles $1.66 Million Healthcare Fraud Claim Against Iowa Dermatologist
Des Moines, IA- An eastern Iowa dermatologist has agreed to settle fraud claims for over $1 million. Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, located in Bettendorf, and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Keswick made his first appearance in federal court in Des Moines on tax and bank fraud charges. 59-year-old Thomas Sieren, who was Vice President of TCS Fabricating, Inc., allegedly failed to pay over $440,000 to the IRS between 2016 and 2020. Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he falsely represented that the company had employees for which it paid payroll taxes.
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Iowa school district
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Leaked screenshots show the Linn-Mar School District is dealing with a ransomware attack much more severe than the “technical difficulties” the district has described to staff and parents, KCRG reports. A staff member shared screenshots with KCRG from district computers showing a...
Parents' rights group suing Linn-Mar in federal court over gender support plan
MARION, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has obtained a lawsuit filed against Linn-Mar Schools in Marion over the district's gender support plan, approved by the school board earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Parents Defending Education, a group opposed to gender identity causes and education. Linn-Mar's...
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
Sections of Rochester Avenue, Orchard Street in Iowa City to close starting Monday
Major phases of two long-term Iowa City road construction projects will close a pair of heavily-travelled streets stating on Monday. The next phase of the Rochester Avenue Reconstruction Project gets underway Monday, when city officials will close the street from Ralston Creek to Windsor Drive. The detour bypasses Rochester by...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray, better known around Cedar Rapids as the Cheesecake Lady, says she’s been fighting high costs ever since the bird flu raised the price of eggs back in April. Now inflation has hit her as well. ”I want to continue giving them the...
Peosta freight brokerage company looking to hire for its growing business
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa roadways are more than familiar with big rigs and 18 wheelers. River City logistics, a freight brokerage company in Peosta, is directly involved in getting those rigs on the road, and it’s hiring. You may not think about the logistics behind getting trucks on...
