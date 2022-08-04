ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Jones County, IA
Government
County
Jones County, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Ryan, IA
iowa.media

IC Truth and Reconciliation Commission suspends chairwoman

The Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission has suspended its chairwoman. The vote came during Thursday night’s TRC meeting. Chairwoman Amel Ali came under fire this week after audio surfaced of her using racial slurs to describe members of the local black community. The audio has since been removed from the podcast’s web site.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

United States Settles $1.66 Million Healthcare Fraud Claim Against Iowa Dermatologist

Des Moines, IA- An eastern Iowa dermatologist has agreed to settle fraud claims for over $1 million. Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, located in Bettendorf, and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
iowa.media

Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community

After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
MONTICELLO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice

It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Keswick made his first appearance in federal court in Des Moines on tax and bank fraud charges. 59-year-old Thomas Sieren, who was Vice President of TCS Fabricating, Inc., allegedly failed to pay over $440,000 to the IRS between 2016 and 2020. Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he falsely represented that the company had employees for which it paid payroll taxes.
KESWICK, IA
KCCI.com

Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Iowa school district

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Leaked screenshots show the Linn-Mar School District is dealing with a ransomware attack much more severe than the “technical difficulties” the district has described to staff and parents, KCRG reports. A staff member shared screenshots with KCRG from district computers showing a...
LINN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communications System#Land Use#Board Of Supervisors#The Service Board#Government Capital
KCRG.com

Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
LINN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Longevity
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation

I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments

Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy