Columnist: Is it God's word or Protestant conservatism driving WRE in Staunton schools?

By Pat Hunt
 2 days ago

My father, although he lived only a couple hundred miles from the ocean, never got to see it until he was grown. Maybe that was why he sat down with a map of the United States and outlined four summer trips that would allow him to hit every state in the Continental U.S. plus brief forays into Canada and Mexico. Travel, he believed, was the best education.

Over four summers our family took off in a Ford station wagon and stayed in a different motel almost every night. We were covering ground. It was on one of these summer excursions that we went to Salt Lake City. I floated effortlessly in the Great Salt Lake, toured the Mormon (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints) sites and learned a little bit about their history.

I went home to my Presbyterian church and asked the director of Christian education, “Why don’t we believe in God’s revelation to Joseph Smith?” She answered, “Because we are Presbyterians.” I have to admit that, while I still liked the woman, I still thought she was a good and kind person, I lost respect for her intellect. She didn’t understand the question. I was asking how one evaluates the claims of people who tell us they got their information directly from God.

It occurred to me that if my parents had been LDS, I would probably believe that God had spoken directly to Joseph Smith, but since I was Presbyterian, I was not supposed to believe that.

How should we evaluate the claims people make about direct revelations from God? Do we reject them all because they cannot be verified? Do we accept the ones we grew up with and reject others? Do we assume we have The Truth and others are wrong, or maybe everybody has a little of the truth, or maybe no one does or maybe there is no such thing as The Truth?

I don’t have all the answers, and I am very distrustful of anyone who says they do.

The evaluation of faith claims may not seem relevant to the lives of a lot of people, but it suddenly resurfaced in my life when Becky Cox began to organize to reintroduce Weekday Religious Education to the Staunton Public Schools. WRE allows K-3 students to participate in religious education at an off-campus location. It was discontinued in Staunton schools in 2016.

Becky Cox obviously found WRE very meaningful to her and wants children to have the same opportunity she had. The advocates of WRE call it “nondenominational,” but it is basically conservative Protestantism. Bible stories are presented as if they were literally true. It isn’t presented as a doctrine as in fundamentalism, but it is the underlying assumption. It also presents the Bible as THE source of religious truth. The Roman Catholic Church does not teach that; Martin Luther did. This is not simply “Christian education;” it is conservative Protestant education.

According to the News Leader, Becky Cox said, “I very clearly heard God say to me, ‘It’s up to you. You do it.’” I absolutely believe that Becky Cox is sincere and convinced that WRE would be a good thing for Staunton children. But I cannot accept at face value that God agrees with her. That is a leap I am not prepared to make.

I think all of us who believe that God can communicate with people have to be very, very careful when people make those claims. And we have to be equally careful if we ourselves make such claims. Citizens of Staunton need to make their decision about WRE based on what they think are its merits or lack of them, not on any assumption that it is “God’s will.”

I ran into someone who had been in WRE as a child. She said they were learning the story of Noah, and the teacher said as an aside, “Someday they are going to find that Ark.” To which she responded, “No they’re not. It’s not real.” The teacher was not happy with a little dissident in the class, but the child had been taught that the Bible was not to be taken literally.

There was a difference between factual and true.

I would be happier if WRE was properly labeled as conservative Protestantism, but it is not; it is just called “nondenominational Christian.”

I would prefer that if we are going to teach children about religion, we teach them that there are many religions with sincere believers, and there are people with no religion. When I first became aware of the efforts to revive WRE, my reaction was: not again; didn’t we settle that? But maybe this is providing us with an opportunity to reexamine what we believe and why….and who we might be if we had been born somewhere else to different people.

Niki Niksa
2d ago

Thoughtful, well written article. I would prefer that my tax dollars not be spent on religious education. People should teach religious beliefs at home, or a privately funded school. I'm not a Christian. I have many Christian friends who are very fine people and they teach their kids at home and at Sunday school. How would people feel if Islam was the majority religion here and women were made to follow the Muslim rules? Let's stick to separation of church and state, let's not force our mythologies on the taxpayers.

