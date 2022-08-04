ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
NEWTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Monticello, IA
Government
Pella, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Monticello, IA
City
Marion, IA
City
Clarence, IA
City
Pella, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Questions And Answers#Signage#Ieda#Msi
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Cascade resident writes, directs Starlighters’ play

A unique and special opportunity has come to Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa, thanks to a local now-playwright. Shawn Carr, of Cascade, wrote and is directing “Lost Memories,” a studio theater production. The assistant director is Jan Cratsenberg. “If it wasn’t for Jan, this play would not be...
ANAMOSA, IA
iowa.media

Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments

Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iowa.media

County dispatch system in need of an upgrade

Jones County has been using the same emergency dispatch communications system since 2013. At that time, the county purchased the equipment from the City of Cedar Rapids, who had been using it since 2008. Gary Schwab, E911 coordinator, informed the Jones County Supervisors during the July 26 board meeting that...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates

The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation

I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Change is in the air for Iowa Public Radio

Myrna Johnson recalls the excitement of returning to her home state more than nine years ago to lead Iowa Public Radio. In many ways, 2022 is proving to be even more exciting for Johnson as IPR’s executive director, as the organization moves into its next 100 years of broadcasting, now as a newly independent nonprofit.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
CLINTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice

It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy