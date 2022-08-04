Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive

Read on www.iowa.media
County dispatch system in need of an upgrade
Jones County has been using the same emergency dispatch communications system since 2013. At that time, the county purchased the equipment from the City of Cedar Rapids, who had been using it since 2008. Gary Schwab, E911 coordinator, informed the Jones County Supervisors during the July 26 board meeting that...
IC Truth and Reconciliation Commission suspends chairwoman
The Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission has suspended its chairwoman. The vote came during Thursday night’s TRC meeting. Chairwoman Amel Ali came under fire this week after audio surfaced of her using racial slurs to describe members of the local black community. The audio has since been removed from the podcast’s web site.
Sections of Rochester Avenue, Orchard Street in Iowa City to close starting Monday
Major phases of two long-term Iowa City road construction projects will close a pair of heavily-travelled streets stating on Monday. The next phase of the Rochester Avenue Reconstruction Project gets underway Monday, when city officials will close the street from Ralston Creek to Windsor Drive. The detour bypasses Rochester by...
Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
Muscatine County burglary suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
A Muscatine County burglary suspect has been taken into custody on the east coast. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Michael Santiago was arrested without incident by U.S. Marshalls in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Friday. Investigators say they found Santiago thanks to an anonymous tip. Last month the...
Muscatine Police investigate vandalism at elementary school
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments responded to Madison Elementary School on 1st Avenue at 3:10 Friday morning for a fire alarm. When officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside due to vandalism. A photo posted to social media showed one wall spray-painted with the message “NO BULLYING”.
Cascade resident writes, directs Starlighters’ play
A unique and special opportunity has come to Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa, thanks to a local now-playwright. Shawn Carr, of Cascade, wrote and is directing “Lost Memories,” a studio theater production. The assistant director is Jan Cratsenberg. “If it wasn’t for Jan, this play would not be...
ICPD investigating shooting at H Bar
Iowa City Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bar near downtown. University of Iowa officials sent a Hawkalert at 2:48 Sunday morning indicating there had been a shooting at H Bar on South Van Buren Street. The alert warned that the shooter was still at-large and the area should be avoided.
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at a state park near Maquoketa were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
Muscatine Police investigate shots fired incident
Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident from earlier this week. According to a Muscatine PD news release, at approximately 11:35 Wednesday night the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. A residence in this area was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries. Investigators believed the shooter targeted the residence in an isolated incident.
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
Knife-wielding man arrested by ICPD after reported home invasions and ensuing standoff
Iowa City Police have arrested a Wisconsin man for a reported armed robbery and ensuing standoff earlier this week. According to a news release from the ICPD, at 6:04 Wednesday night officers made a traffic stop in the area of South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. The driver…later identified as 41-year-old Rick Wappler of Cascade, Wisconsin…indicated he was armed with a knife.
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
