Donate your gently used professional clothing to MTSU Career Closet

If you're looking for a place to donate gently used office-appropriate clothing, there's a clothing drive to "suit" that mission.

The inaugural Career Closet Extravaganza will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11-12, with clothing drop-off at the MTSU Alumni House located at 2263 Middle Tennessee Blvd. No parking pass is required as donors may use the visitor space to drop off items.

Hosted by MTSAU's Alumni Office and the Career Development Center, clothing drive next will help restock the MTSU Career Closet, formerly known as Raiders' Closet.

The Career Development Center's Career Closet is located in Keathley University Center provides gently used professional attire available at no cost for students seeking their first internship or job interview, explained center director Beka Crocket.

Students may acquire one full outfit each school year from the closet.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community, alumni, faculty and staff to assist the Career Development Center in providing this opportunity for our students," Crocket said.

Crocket said student demand for clothing seems to peak just prior to events that the center sponsors, such as its various career fairs, or if an instructor brings their class over to learn more about the closet.

The center plans to start tracking closet usage this semester by implementing an inventory tracking system to know how many particular items are taken by students to help plan for the future of the clothes closet.

While all donations are welcome, high-need items include women's blouses, plus-size clothing, blazers without shoulder pads and belts. Men’s items needed include tall slacks and size 28-32 waisted slacks.

“We are very excited to partner with the Career Development Center on this inaugural event,” said Kristen Janson, assistant director of Alumni Relations. “The Career Closet is an incredible resource for students. I have seen many students throughout the years benefit from the generosity of our alumni. It is so fulfilling to see Blue Raiders give back to our community.”

Virginia Hemby, a professor of business education in the Department of Marketing in the Jones College of Business, founded Raiders’ Closet in January 2013 and has run the service with the help of donors’ financial and clothing contributions.

Those who can’t make it to campus for the event but still want to help can visit the MTSU Foundation website at https://bit.ly/mtcareercloset . Choose a monetary donation amount, select “Other" then write “Raiders Closet” on the memo line.

You can also write a check to the MTSU Foundation and put “Raiders Closet” on the memo line. Mail to Office of Development, MTSU P.O. Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132.

The Career Closet is located in KUC Room 327 and is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions about the closet, email kim.collins@mtsu.edu or call 615-898-5467.

Located in KUC Room 328, the Career Development Center offers a myriad of online and in-person services to help students find the job for them. Learn more at mtsu.edu/career .

