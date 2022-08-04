ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

These 3 Companies Are Taking on Monkeypox

By Patrick Bafuma
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic (OTC: BVNR.Y) and antiviral producer Siga Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) appear to be the early leaders in monkeypox prevention and treatment. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) has the capacity to run 30,000 tests per week, and is expected to be able to scale upward from there.

Will any of these companies experience a tailwind like the one COVID-19 provided for Moderna , Novavax , and Pfizer ? Let's take a closer look at each one.

Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic knows a thing or two about vaccines -- it already has shots for rabies, tick-borne encephalitis, smallpox, and Ebola approved in either the EU or U.S., or both. And now, its Jynneos vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for monkeypox.

Headquartered in Denmark, this healthcare company generated sales of 1.9 billion Danish kroner in fiscal 2021, or about $260 million. With the monkeypox global emergency, it has increased guidance multiple times and is now targeting roughly $370 million to $400 million for 2022. But there still may be room to increase those lofty goals, as Bavarian Nordic has not yet turned down any government requests.

Admittedly, this Danish vaccine company trades at a somewhat steep forward price-to-sales ratio of 8.7, more than double that of Sanofi or Moderna. But Bavarian Nordic has serious potential to grow further. If we start to talk about offering the vaccine en masse with any regularity, those increased revenue numbers might actually be sustainable for years to come.

The stock becomes much more enticing with each day that we don't get a lid on top of this global health crisis.

Siga Technologies

As maker of the antiviral medication Tpoxx, Siga Technologies already has a leg up on its COVID-fighting peers. Unlike Gilead Sciences ' remdesivir or Pfizer's Paxlovid, Tpoxx is a known entity, having already been approved by the FDA in 2018 for smallpox. Dosing is convenient, with approvals for adults and pediatric patients in both intravenous and pill formats.

While ​​only available through expanded access programs -- better known as compassionate use -- Tpoxx remains the only therapeutic discussed on the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Essentially, Siga has a huge head start on any potential competition.

While the company has primarily focused on maintaining strategic stockpiles of antiviral therapies for various governments, it now has to quickly ratchet up production. It experienced an influx of new contracts in Q2, to the tune of $48.5 million thus far. Not bad, considering it has averaged around $130 million in revenue in each of the last two years. With the price tag at about $1,000 for a one-week course of treatment, Siga could see revenue grow quickly if case numbers ramp up.

Another big potential indication could be post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) -- that is, taking Tpoxx after being exposed to monkeypox in order to reduce the risk of contracting the illness. This would likely be a win-win scenario for Siga. If public health officials are able to contain the virus, governments would likely stockpile PEP doses -- and PEP is a four-week course of treatment. If the virus can't be contained, Siga might be looking at years of revenue from both PEP and treatment courses.

Quest Diagnostics

Right now, access to monkeypox testing is limited to lengthy PCR tests . This means the kind of rapid, over-the-counter antigen tests that patients may have become accustomed to for COVID-19 testing isn't quite here yet. That's good news for the medical lab company Quest Diagnostics.

Quest claimed it would be able to perform approximately 30,000 tests a week for monkeypox by the end of July. That would give it three times the testing ability of competitor Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) . And given that the CDC's Laboratory Response Network -- including five nationwide laboratories the CDC selected to expand test capacity -- has the capacity for up to 70,000 tests weekly, almost half of the testing would run through Quest.

While an at-home test has been developed by privately held Flow Health, it is still a PCR-based test that has to be sent off and run in a lab. Quest has the scale and experience to run these tests faster and more efficiently.

The company actually raised guidance for the full year during its Q2 earnings call. Admittedly, it was a relatively small raise, from a range of $9.2 billion to $9.5 billion up to a range of $9.5 billion to $9.7 billion. This was primarily due to COVID-related revenue decelerating less than anticipated.

And Quest is continuing to increase its retail relationships, with approximately half of its COVID-19 volume now coming from retail channels. In addition to CVS Health and Walmart locations, Quest is now collecting specimens at Rite Aid drugstores too.

With a price-to-sales ratio of just 1.6 and a current dividend yield of 2%, Quest Diagnostics may warrant a second look from income investors .

10 stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Quest Diagnostics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Patrick Bafuma has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

CDC Recommends Novavax, the 4th COVID Vaccine to Be Authorized

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday for adults who haven't been vaccinated yet. The official sign-off from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky followed an endorsement from the CDC's panel of public heath experts that advise the agency. Novavax is the first protein-based COVID-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Monkeypox#Cdc#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Diseases#General Health#Siga Technologies#Dgx#Nordic Bavarian#Ema#Bavarian Nordic#Danish
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walmart
CNBC

Novavax's new Covid vaccine is perfect for people scared of mRNA tech—but it won't win over the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated Americans will soon be able to opt for a new kind of shot to protect themselves from the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus: the Novavax vaccine. The latecomer Covid shot from Novavax — a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland — has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts. But experts say it still may not convince a large number of unwilling holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
206K+
Followers
102K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy