Four more employees of the Shawnee County Treasurer's Office's motor vehicle annex were diagnosed this week as having COVID-19, so that office will consequently remain closed until Monday, Treasurer Larry Mah told county commissioners Thursday.

Two other employees in that eight-person office had tested positive for COVID last week, causing the treasurer's office effective last Monday to temporarily close that annex at 5938 S.W. 17th, Suite 500, Mah told The Capital-Journal that day.

Mah had originally planned to reopen the annex Thursday.

He encouraged those who need to complete treasurer's office transactions do so online, by mail or at the treasurer's office at the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, which remains open.

The motor vehicle annex has been in operation since 2012.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Four more county treasurer's annex workers have COVID, so that office will stay closed until Monday