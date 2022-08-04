Falls Church Events Calendar: August 4 – 10, 2022

Read on www.fcnp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Related
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
northernvirginiamag.com
The High-End Spas in NoVA That Will Give You a Much-Needed Massage
You deserve a day full of rest and relaxation and these luxe spas will make sure your receive it. From jade rollers and exfoliators to bath bombs and sheet masks, indulging yourself in an at-home self-care routine can be the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But regardless of how hard we try to relax at home, nothing can beat going to get a professional massage. And luckily for Northern Virginia, our selection of reliable and relaxing spas is an extensive one.
Falls Church News-Press
Daugherty to Join Oak Street Elementary as Principal
Following an extensive search and recommendation of a search panel, the Falls Church City Public Schools School Board is appointing Ms. Karim Daugherty as the new principal of Oak Street Elementary School. Ms. Daugherty is finishing her ninth year as principal of Beech Tree Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Falls Church News-Press
Falls Church News Briefs
Virginia’s three-day Sales Tax Holiday starts this Friday, August 5, at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, August 7, at 11:59 p.m. Consumers can take advantage of the holiday for both in-store and online purchases, and can buy select items — school supplies, clothes and shoes, emergency and hurricane preparedness — without paying sales tax. With hurricane season often peaking in August, officials say it is a prime time to take advantage of the tax holiday by purchasing qualifying items that can help households in case a hurricane, or any other disaster, strikes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Falls Church News-Press
Mill Creek In Final Negotiating Stages With Paragon for Movie Theaters at Founders Row
Saturday, August 6 — The Mill Creek Residential Trust, developers of the new Founder’s Row mixed use development at the intersection of W. Broad and N. West Streets in the center of the City of Falls Church, announced through a new filing with the City that it is “in the final stages of securing a lease with Paragon Theaters,” noting that “Paragon will operate a 88 7-screen movie theater, including an IMAX-similar screen with a total capacity of approximately 89 600 seats.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
Falls Church News-Press
Finish the Summer Strong with these DMV Area Outings
With the end of summer just around the corner, here is a list of activities to make the most of the warm weather!. With the heat rising, a refreshing dip in the pool can be the epitome of a fun summer activity. Whether it’s at a community pool or in someone’s own backyard, swimming can be a great way to finish out the summer. With Banneker Pool and Ocean Dunes being ranked the best pools in D.C. and Virginia, this is a chance for locals to end the summer with a splash! For more information about Banneker Pool, visit dpr.dc.gov/page/banneker-pool. For more information about Ocean Dunes, visit novaparks.com/waterparks/ocean-dunes-waterpark.
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
ffxnow.com
Circuitous Reston pedestrian refuge redesigned after community pressure
(Updated at 6:10 p.m.) Community pressure about a circuitous and convoluted pedestrian refuge at Village Road in Reston has prompted a redesign. Reston Association voiced its concerns about the “horrible initial design” of the refuge island in a letter to state and local transportation officials, according to RA spokesperson Mike Leone. The letter, along with community pressure, led to the rebuild and redesign effort.
alxnow.com
Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria
After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
Comments / 0