Falls Church Events Calendar: August 4 – 10, 2022

With the end of summer just around the corner, here is a list of activities to make the most of the warm weather!. With the heat rising, a refreshing dip in the pool can be the epitome of a fun summer activity. Whether it’s at a community pool or in someone’s own backyard, swimming can be a great way to finish out the summer. With Banneker Pool and Ocean Dunes being ranked the best pools in D.C. and Virginia, this is a chance for locals to end the summer with a splash! For more information about Banneker Pool, visit dpr.dc.gov/page/banneker-pool. For more information about Ocean Dunes, visit novaparks.com/waterparks/ocean-dunes-waterpark.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO