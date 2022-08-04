Editorial: Our Universe is Our Ancestor

Read on www.fcnp.com
Related
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict
Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide.The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other.It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur. Mercury could be pulled out...
Daily Beast
Meet the Kooks Who Think NASA’s James Webb Telescope Is a Giant Space Cannon
The space community has been abuzz this week after NASA unveiled five stunning, highly anticipated new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. While the pictures stirred the awe and wonder of normal people, they also became a target for good old-fashioned idiots—er, conspiracy theorists—who believe that the photos are fake, or really evidence of enormous aliens, or that Webb is a giant space laser, actually.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
A citizen scientist uncovered latest James Webb images of a sublime spiral galaxy
It's only been about a week since NASA's James Webb (JWST) started science operations, but the great infrared observatory has already released a wealth of new images. Some of the latest images were actually shared, not by NASA, but by a citizen scientist called Judy Schmidt, who went through raw public data to find new images. Schmidt has been processing raw data into science images for years, according to a ScienceAlert report.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Our Universe May Be Inside Of A Black Hole
Our universe is so big that it seems like nothing outside of it can exist. Experts are starting to think that our universe may be inside a 4th-dimensional black hole. Our universe started as a singularity, an infinitely hot and dense point in space. The same description the scientific community gives black holes, the universe in which we live black holes could be the same, according to experts such as James Beecham at CERN.
Earth is spinning faster than usual and had its shortest day ever
The Earth is spinning faster, and recently recorded its shortest day ever, scientists say. June 29, 2022 was 1.59 millisecond less than the average day, scientist Leonid Zotov told CBS News.The normal length of day is 24 hours, or 86,400 seconds. But in recent years, the Earth's rotation has accelerated, shortening some days by milliseconds. "Since 2016 the Earth started to accelerate," said Zotov, who works at works for Lomonosov Moscow State University and recently published a study on what might cause the changes in Earth's rotation. "This year it rotates quicker than in 2021 and 2020."Zotov and his colleagues believe...
James Webb Spots the Farthest Galaxy Humans Have Ever Seen, Near the Dawn of Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists think they have discovered the most distant—and potentially oldest—galaxy ever seen in the universe using new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most powerful observatory ever launched, according to a study posted on the preprint server arXiv on Tuesday.
Astronomy.com
Rare Earth hypothesis: Why we might really be alone in the universe
The first spacecraft to explore the space beyond Earth orbit was Pioneer 4 in 1959. Twenty-five years later, in 1984, astronomers Carl Sagan and Jill Tarter founded the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), a program that has been scouring the cosmos for signs of alien life ever since. But, to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jupiter, too! New James Webb photos show giant planet's rings, moons and more
The Webb team released some tantalizing photos of Jupiter today (July 14), highlighting the $10 billion telescope's ability to study targets close to home.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
James Webb Space Telescope: Origins, design and mission objectives
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which launched Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:20 a.m. ET (12:20 p.m. GMT) from the Guiana Space Centre (also known as Europe's Spaceport) in French Guiana, is on a mission to observe some of the faintest, oldest objects in the universe, from a vantage point nearly 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth.
Phys.org
An interstellar meteor struck Earth in 2014, and now scientists want to search for it at the bottom of the ocean
In 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth. Launching an undersea expedition to find it would be a long shot, but the scientific payoff could be enormous.
Nasa James Webb Space Telescope spots one of the oldest galaxies ever seen
Scientists have spotted one of the earliest and oldest galaxies ever seen, in the latest surprise to come out of the James Webb Space Telescope.Images taken of the distant universe show a host of distant galaxies, including some of the furthest away than we have ever seen. The object came about just 290 million years after the Big Bang, the scientists estimate.If that is true, it could mean rethinking some of our current assumptions about the history of the universe and of dark matter, the scientists write, in a pre-print paper published online. If such an object formed so early...
CNET
NASA's Curiosity Rover Landed on Mars 10 Years Ago. It Changed My Life
A decade ago it was a sky crane, a be-mohawked NASA engineer named Bobak and a $2.5 billion rover called Curiosity that took my career in a new direction. Mainly, it was the high-resolution photos that NASA's state-of-the-art rolling robot sent back from its new permanent home on Mars that got me. At the time, for the first time in human history, Earth was a world suddenly full of photographs of almost everything and everyone, thanks to smartphones. But it was the crisp photos of a completely empty world that seemed most meaningful to me, for reasons I still struggle to put into words 10 years later.
How you can follow the James Webb Space Telescope week by week
The James Webb Space Telescope opened big on 12 July, with five full colour-images of the cosmos unlike any seen before. And it never stopped. The big space telescope, a project of NASA and the European and Canadian Space Agencies, is almost constantly taking images and downloading data into the Barbara Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes, many of which have been processed and shared by Nasa, the Space Telescope Science Institute, or individual scientists. Webb has revealed images of deep purple spiral galaxies arms, cosmic cartwheels, the structure around supermassive blackholes, Jupiter and its moons, and the most distant...
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope snaps incredible photo of most distant star in known universe
NASA'S James Webb Space Telescope has captured an awe-inspiring image of the most distant star in our known universe. Earendel is a star that's a staggering 28 billion light-years away from Earth. According to Nasa, one light year is about six trillion miles. The extremely distant star is named after...
Comments / 0