Harlan City Council to receive MOU on the use of the Airport for aviation studies

Shelby County Supervisors approve SS4A application, & receive a petition opposed to CO2 pipeline
The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County met Tuesday morning, in a regular session. Auditor Mark Maxwell said in the meeting minutes, that Todd Valline presented updates and events sponsored and participated in by his organization, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industries. During the session, Shelby County Engineer, Brandon Burmeister asked the board for approval of Amendments to Utility permits for Kirkman RNG, LLC. A motion to that effect was passed unanimously.
Ashley Hayes Joins SWIPCO Community Development Team
Atlantic, Iowa — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has a new face in the Community Development department. Ashley Hayes has joined the staff as a Community Development Specialist. She will work with SWIPCO communities to continue to improve the region through community and economic development activities and planning.
AMS Open House set to take place next Friday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A little more than a year and two-weeks after a fire heavily damaged the Atlantic Middle School (AMS), an Open House for the building is set to take place. According to Atlantic School District Superintendent Steve Barber, the event will take place August 12th, from 2-until 6-p.m. Members of the community are welcome to tour the newly reconstructed facility that sustained fire, smoke and water damage during a July 27, 2021 fire that began on the roof of the building.
Absentee ballot requests for Sept. 13 Special Election in Harlan are now available
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections reports “Absentee ballot REQUESTS for the September 13th Special Election for the Harlan Community Schools Bond Measure, are now available.” He said also, “Methods to obtain a request and other information include:. 1. Call 712-755-3831 ext.6 only one...
Temporary closure of Iowa 44 at the BNSF Railway crossing in Portsmouth begins on Monday, Aug. 15
ATLANTIC, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – A joint Iowa DOT/BNSF railroad project to reconstruct Iowa 44 on the south side of Portsmouth will close the road at the at-grade railroad crossing beginning Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 a.m., until Wednesday, Aug. 24, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.
Armed Robber of Country Store in Denison, Iowa Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison
(Sioux City, Iowa) – A man who robbed the Country Store in Denison, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday (August 4, 2022), to 17 years in federal prison. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports 24-year-old Nhial Biliew, from Denison, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Evidence in the case revealed on June 23, 2020, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison. Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.
Excessive Heat Warning replaces Heat Advisory in 3 area Counties, Saturday
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM SATURDAY. * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Motorcycle hits a deer in Sac County: Lake View man injured
(Sac City, Iowa) – A motorcyclist traveling on a Sac County road Tuesday morning suffered multiple, non-life threatening injuries, after his cycle struck a deer on the road. The accident happened at around 1:22-a.m., approximately seven-miles north of Sac City, on County Road M-47. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was being operated by 45-year-old Kelly Peterson, of Lake View.
Update 8/6/22: Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory for today and tonight
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect from Noon until 9-p.m. today (Saturday), for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills Counties in western Iowa. And, a HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all but the northern two-tiers of counties in Iowa. Expect heat index values (what it feels like), of up to...
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – A District Court Judge in Pottawattamie County has sentenced a Nebraska man to nearly 6 1/2 years in prison on weapons charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Jesse Dean Seifert, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 77 months in prison for charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. The sentence is consecutive to any state prison sentence. Seifert must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Man on a skid steer arrested after striking police vehicles during a pursuit in western IA
(Onawa, Iowa) – An unusual pursuit occurred Saturday afternoon that ended with several police cars damaged and the suspect taken into custody. According to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, an on-duty Deputy on patrol in Onawa at around 1:12-p.m., Saturday, saw a male subject driving a John Deere 333G skid steer, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. investigates dog deaths
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), said they were made aware on Tuesday (Aug. 2nd), of an incident of animal abuse, cruelty and killing, involving two dogs in the rural Cumberland area. The two dogs had been missing since July 27th, 2022 and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. Their rear legs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
[UPDATE] ISP: An Earlham man died, an Exira man and 1 other was injured in multi-vehicle crashes on I-80 Friday morning
(Dallas County, Iowa) – One person died and two others were were injured during two separate, multi-vehicle accidents Friday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the first crash that happened at around 6:45-a.m., two-miles east of Des Soto, resulted in the death of 27-year-old Ryan Hougham, of Earlham. He was wearing his seat belt, but died from his injuries at Mercy Hospital, in Des Moines.
