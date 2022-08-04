Read on downtownfrederick.org
Related
downtownfrederick.org
Ghost Tours of Historic Frederick | Tour Guides
TOUR GUIDES WANTED. Ever dreamed of being a “Docent to the Dead?” We are actively searching for Energetic Individuals to assist with our “Historic District Ghost Tours” for our busy Fall Season. Qualifications: Individually Manage and Guide Large Groups of People. Public Speaking, Script Memorization and...
downtownfrederick.org
Mt. City Elks Parade ft. Bowie State University Marching Band
Bowie State University Showtime Marching Band is coming to Frederick!. Organization Week for the Mountain City Elks Lodge closes with a bang with their annual parade on Sunday, August 28th @ 3pm!. Performances by:. Bowie State University Marching Band ○ Frederick High School Marching Band ○ Thomas Johnson High School...
downtownfrederick.org
Support the Holiday Lights in Downtown Frederick.
Checks may be mailed to the Community Foundation at 312 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, 21701 with “Holiday Lights Fund” noted in the memo line. Supporters have the opportunity to sponsor a tree for the 2021/2022 season for $500. The benefits of this highly visible opportunity are listed below:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
downtownfrederick.org
Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) | Development and Marketing Manager
The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County operates at the intersection of education, employment, and homelessness. Through partnerships with the broader community, SHIP aims to connect youth with the tools they need to reduce barriers to academic attainment, employment, and safe, stable housing. Position Summary:. Role will support...
Comments / 0