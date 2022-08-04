Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) _ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported profit of $187.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $914.2 million in the period.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion.

