Park Ave. ‘Great Street’ Plans Shared In Tour

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
Falls Church News-Press
Mill Creek In Final Negotiating Stages With Paragon for Movie Theaters at Founders Row
Saturday, August 6 — The Mill Creek Residential Trust, developers of the new Founder’s Row mixed use development at the intersection of W. Broad and N. West Streets in the center of the City of Falls Church, announced through a new filing with the City that it is “in the final stages of securing a lease with Paragon Theaters,” noting that “Paragon will operate a 88 7-screen movie theater, including an IMAX-similar screen with a total capacity of approximately 89 600 seats.”
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
alxnow.com
Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria
After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
ffxnow.com
Circuitous Reston pedestrian refuge redesigned after community pressure
(Updated at 6:10 p.m.) Community pressure about a circuitous and convoluted pedestrian refuge at Village Road in Reston has prompted a redesign. Reston Association voiced its concerns about the “horrible initial design” of the refuge island in a letter to state and local transportation officials, according to RA spokesperson Mike Leone. The letter, along with community pressure, led to the rebuild and redesign effort.
mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
WJLA
Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project
Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
Falls Church News-Press
Falls Church Events Calendar: August 4 – 10, 2022
New Yorker Discussion Group. Monthly discussion group for readers of the New Yorker, presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom invitation. 2 — 3 p.m. Solace Outpost Trivia Night. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad...
ffxnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Planning for a new bridge connection between Fairfax and Loudoun counties over the Dulles Toll Road has officially begun. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a project agreement with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority on Tuesday (Aug. 2) for the $196 million project. The vote was conducted with no discussion.
thezebra.org
DASH Survey: Alexandria Transit Company Wants To Hear From Customers
ALEXANDRIA, VA –The Alexandria Transit Company, which operates the DASH bus system, has launched a new survey to learn more about current ridership trends and travel patterns in Alexandria since the launch of the New DASH Network and free fares. Complete the survey and provide your email for a...
Falls Church News-Press
Daugherty to Join Oak Street Elementary as Principal
Following an extensive search and recommendation of a search panel, the Falls Church City Public Schools School Board is appointing Ms. Karim Daugherty as the new principal of Oak Street Elementary School. Ms. Daugherty is finishing her ninth year as principal of Beech Tree Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg’s Arcellx Signs Lease for 60,000 SF Space in King Farm
Gaithersburg-based Arcellx, a clinical-stage company which makes cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will expand into Rockville after inking a deal to lease 60,000 SF at 800 King Farm Blvd., according to a Biz Journals report. It will be moving into “a roughly 215,000-square-foot office building that Miami-based Banyan Street Capital will convert into office and lab space for life sciences companies.” JLL Capital Markets announced in March that it arranged $38.5 million in acquisition financing for 805 King Farm Boulevard, a 240,000-square-foot office building known as District IV that is located within The District at King Farm in Rockville, MD.
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month
Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
WTOP
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
blueridgeleader.com
Playing politics in Purcellville – “Harassment,” really?
You can tell it’s election time in Purcellville when accusations fly from the dais. At Purcellville’s July 26 Town Council Work Session, Council Member Mary Jane Williams read into the record an explosive accusation from Council Member Erin Rayner. In her written statement, Rayner accused Council Member Stan...
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
