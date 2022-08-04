ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Park Ave. ‘Great Street’ Plans Shared In Tour

By Nicholas F. Benton
Falls Church News-Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 0

 

alxnow.com

Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more

There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Mill Creek In Final Negotiating Stages With Paragon for Movie Theaters at Founders Row

Saturday, August 6 — The Mill Creek Residential Trust, developers of the new Founder’s Row mixed use development at the intersection of W. Broad and N. West Streets in the center of the City of Falls Church, announced through a new filing with the City that it is “in the final stages of securing a lease with Paragon Theaters,” noting that “Paragon will operate a 88 7-screen movie theater, including an IMAX-similar screen with a total capacity of approximately 89 600 seats.”
FALLS CHURCH, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)

Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Falls Church, VA
Government
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Government
alxnow.com

Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria

After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest

The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Circuitous Reston pedestrian refuge redesigned after community pressure

(Updated at 6:10 p.m.) Community pressure about a circuitous and convoluted pedestrian refuge at Village Road in Reston has prompted a redesign. Reston Association voiced its concerns about the “horrible initial design” of the refuge island in a letter to state and local transportation officials, according to RA spokesperson Mike Leone. The letter, along with community pressure, led to the rebuild and redesign effort.
RESTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October

The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
ROCKVILLE, MD
#Street Parking#Parks And Rec#City Planning#Urban Construction#The City Council
WJLA

Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project

Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
theburn.com

Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants

Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
Falls Church News-Press

Falls Church Events Calendar: August 4 – 10, 2022

New Yorker Discussion Group. Monthly discussion group for readers of the New Yorker, presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom invitation. 2 — 3 p.m. Solace Outpost Trivia Night. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
ffxnow.com

Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road

Planning for a new bridge connection between Fairfax and Loudoun counties over the Dulles Toll Road has officially begun. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a project agreement with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority on Tuesday (Aug. 2) for the $196 million project. The vote was conducted with no discussion.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

DASH Survey: Alexandria Transit Company Wants To Hear From Customers

ALEXANDRIA, VA –The Alexandria Transit Company, which operates the DASH bus system, has launched a new survey to learn more about current ridership trends and travel patterns in Alexandria since the launch of the New DASH Network and free fares. Complete the survey and provide your email for a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Daugherty to Join Oak Street Elementary as Principal

Following an extensive search and recommendation of a search panel, the Falls Church City Public Schools School Board is appointing Ms. Karim Daugherty as the new principal of Oak Street Elementary School. Ms. Daugherty is finishing her ninth year as principal of Beech Tree Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg’s Arcellx Signs Lease for 60,000 SF Space in King Farm

Gaithersburg-based Arcellx, a clinical-stage company which makes cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will expand into Rockville after inking a deal to lease 60,000 SF at 800 King Farm Blvd., according to a Biz Journals report. It will be moving into “a roughly 215,000-square-foot office building that Miami-based Banyan Street Capital will convert into office and lab space for life sciences companies.” JLL Capital Markets announced in March that it arranged $38.5 million in acquisition financing for 805 King Farm Boulevard, a 240,000-square-foot office building known as District IV that is located within The District at King Farm in Rockville, MD.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month

Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
BETHESDA, MD
blueridgeleader.com

Playing politics in Purcellville – “Harassment,” really?

You can tell it’s election time in Purcellville when accusations fly from the dais. At Purcellville’s July 26 Town Council Work Session, Council Member Mary Jane Williams read into the record an explosive accusation from Council Member Erin Rayner. In her written statement, Rayner accused Council Member Stan...
WTOP

New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

