Chance For Storms Continues Until End Of Week, Heat Returns For Weekend

Watch a Haunting Illinois Sunrise with Storm Clouds Everywhere
Many parts of Missouri and Illinois were soaked with several inches of rain from thunderstorms early Tuesday morning this week. A new video share shows the sunrise with the storm clouds responsible for the rain everywhere. Here's the short backstory for what this video reveals:. A cluster of intense thunderstorms...
Hot and Humid Weather Returns This Weekend
Heat and humidity is expected to return this weekend for Central Illinois. According to the National Weather Service, afternoon highs for this weekend are expected to reach into the 90s. These temperatures when combining with the moist air mass that will be hanging over Central Illinois this weekend will produce...
More rainfall expected for Central Illinois
(WAND) - After heavy rainfall and flooding problems Wednesday evening, more showers are expected. While isolated and more of a hit-or-miss opportunity, showers have the ability to pop-up going into your Thursday afternoon. Light to moderate rainfall is expected. A line of showers becomes more prominent during the mid-afternoon until...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest
Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there is a catch
(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday. It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies […]
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
One Website ranks Illinois as one of the Top 5 Rudest States
A website took the time to rank the "Rudest" states in America and somehow Illinois landed in the Top 5... We disagree with them completely, but here is what they had to say as to why the Land of Lincoln should be called the Land of Rudeness... According to the...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clinton, Bond, Southeastern Madison, Fayette, Northwestern Washington, Southeastern Montgomery, and Northeastern St Clair Counties
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northwestern Washington County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Montgomery County in south central Illinois... Northeastern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reno to near Lebanon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... New Baden and Trenton around 545 PM CDT. Greenville, Aviston, Woburn and Van Burensburg around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Breese, Albers, New Memphis, Germantown, Mulberry Grove, Okawville and Shobonier. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 24 and 68. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 19 and 41. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park and Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how
There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
Contact 2 explores root causes of high utility bills in the Metro East
While rain and flooding have dominated weather headlines for nearly two weeks, the summer heat is taking its traditional toll on local energy bills.
Public Health Officials Announce 30,762 New Cases Of Coronavirus Disease Over Past Week
CDC Reports 93 Illinois Counties at High or Medium Community Level; Public Health Officials Urge Illinoisans to Get Up-to-date on Vaccines and Boosters. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29, 2022.
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
What’s new at the State Fair this year?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs. Dino Don...
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
Saint Joseph to host fall festival and 150th celebration
Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA) Tami Fruhling-Voges, Village of St. Joseph Mayor and Angela Page, Member of Fall Festival Committee & 150th Celebration Committee join us with details on the Village’s 150 Celebration and Fall Festival. We’re looking forward to celebrating the village’s past and present. Hoping to have something...
Illinois’ Back To School Tax Holiday Begins Today
The state’s tax holiday on school supplies begins today. The 10 day holiday covers many items including folders, pens and notebooks as well as clothing and shoes that are under $125. Governor J.B. Pritzker says this also applies to teachers spending their own money to purchase classroom supplies. The...
