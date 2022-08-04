Read on greatbendpost.com
Related
New lion exhibit opens Friday at Kansas zoo
SALINE COUNTY —Less than nine months since breaking ground, Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) is thrilled to announce the opening their new exhibit, Pride of the Prairie, on Friday, according to a media release from the park. Mimicking the savanna grasslands of Africa, the native tall grass prairies of Kansas...
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
🎥Miss the '22 Central Kansas Free Fair parade? Watch it here
ABILENE - If you missed seeing this year's Central Kansas Free Fair parade, click on the link below.
New look for visitors center at fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Visit Hutch has had a presence at the Kansas State Fair at the small pavilion near the large rocket. Now, they want to introduce a new mural for the visitors information center. Local artist Brady Scott created the mural "Cotton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Train diesel tanker rolls; part of Marymount Road closed
UPDATE 10:15 a.m. Thursday: Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan has provided an update on the wreck. Marymount Road south of Old Highway 40 remains closed after a diesel fuel tanker rolled early this morning. The earlier closing notice from Saline County reported that a rail car had overturned, however, Saline...
City of Salina announces additional work at Ohio, Wayne, Belmont
The City of Salina released the following today. On Wednesday, Bryant and Bryant Construction of Halstead continued replacing deteriorated concrete panels at the intersection of S. Ohio Street, Belmont Boulevard, and E. Wayne Avenue. During construction, the inside through lanes and left turn lanes of Ohio will be closed to...
UPDATE: MHK woman injured in Thursday evening rollover crash
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
classiccountry1070.com
D.A.R.E. Graduates 18 New Officers at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
18 new D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers graduated this week from the D.A.R.E. Officer Training at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program is a two-week course designed using current educational philosophies and principles that enhance the transfer of decision-making and critical thinking skills. Program graduates received...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
Man rides out of south Salina store on bike, also takes other items
Police are looking for the person who rode off with a bicycle and other merchandise from a south Salina sporting good store Tuesday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered Dunham Sports, 2259 S. Ninth Street, walked back out, and re-entered the store a short time later. The...
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
Suspect in deadly Kan. stabbing drove himself to the hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with an early-morning stabbing incident in Junction City that left one woman dead and one man injured. Authorities responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and discovered a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Geary Community Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition. Police later learned that 30-year-old Stacy Subotich of Fort Riley had been transported to Irwin Army Hospital, where she died from stab wounds.
Sunflower’s autism program extends reach in service area
The local Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program continues to expand its reach and now serves children with autism in Lyons and Larned. ABA is designed for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Sunflower Early Education Center, Great Bend, is one of the few entities in Kansas that offers the specialized therapies.
WIBW
Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co. The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.
KAKE TV
In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel
It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0