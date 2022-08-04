New Hartford women indicted for conspiring to distribute narcotics

Read on www.informnny.com
Related
informnny.com
Utica woman charged after $13K fraudulent check cashed at local bank
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint regarding a stolen check that was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.
Suspected Upstate NY Bank Robber Caught! Watch Video of His Arrest!
A suspected bank robber has been caught following a police chase in Central New York this week. Watch the video below showing the moment New York State Troopers and local agencies surround the getaway vehicle and arrest the man. What lead up to the moment of arrest sounds like something...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor
A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 charged after burglary in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespass in progress report and found Aaron Gabriel, 41, Jennifer Pollock, 37, and Tami Gray, 33 on the property.
WKTV
Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich
NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
cnycentral.com
Madison Co. Assistant District Attorney, one other overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine
Nelson, Madison County, NY — A Madison County Assistant District Attorney appears to have resigned from his position, after Madison County Sheriff's investigators say he and one other person in his home overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine. Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses and the other individual were found unresponsive when deputies arrived on scene, according to the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division. No charges are pending at this point.
Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
informnny.com
UPD charge man with assault after dispute on Aug 1st
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged after allegedly assaulting another man with a glass bottle during a dispute on August 1st. Around 10:50 pm on Monday, officers arrived at a residence at Marilyn Drive regarding an assault complaint. The...
WKTV
Vehicle stolen from New Hartford found in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle reported stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in Norwich. Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
UPD charge suspect from July 23rd shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On August 4th, the Utica Police Department reported a fight that took on August 3rd in Utica has led to the apprehension of a shooting suspect that took place on July 23rd. According to police, on Thursday, officers arrived at Deborah Drive shortly after a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trespass Leads to Discovery of Stolen Car in Norwich
Three people were arrested after a report of trespassing in Norwich on August 3rd. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, three people were found and detained at the location. It was discovered the vehicle the trio used to travel to the residence had been reported stolen from New Hartford...
Man With Sawed-Off Shotgun Arrested After Robbery, Brief Police Chase in Utica
UTICA, NY – A man reportedly brandishing and possibly firing a shotgun in Proctor Park...
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
Police Investigating After Man Smashed in Head with Glass Bottle
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating after a man was assaulted with a...
WKTV
Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle
An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
cnycentral.com
Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital
SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
informnny.com
NYS police investigating two-car crash in Rome
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy is reporting that a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 in Rome on August 3rd. According to police, around 9:39 am on Wednesday, 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, NY was traveling east on Route 49 in his 2009 Buick Lucerne when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael C. Velez of Rome, who was also driving east in his 2006 Subaru Legacy.
Comments / 0