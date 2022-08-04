Read on www.stanleycupofchowder.com
Yardbarker
St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks
Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
Yardbarker
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA NAMES CAPTAINS FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
With the tournament merely four days away, Team USA Head Coach Nate Leaman has named the leadership group for 2022 World Juniors:. Faber, recently traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for F Kevin Fiala, just finished his sophomore NCAA season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In 59 games for Minnesota, Faber has tallied 26 points. The USNTDP product is playing in his second WJC tournament and represented the US at the Beijing Olympics.
NHL
Jets bring in Bowness after disappointing season
Winnipeg failed to qualify for playoffs for first time since 2016-17 After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts on Oct. 7. Today, the Winnipeg Jets:. 2021-22 season: 39-32-11, sixth in the Central...
NBC Sports
Early projections for Bruins defense pairings with injuries, and when healthy
The Boston Bruins blue line will be under press pressure early in the 2022-23 NHL season with a couple key players, including No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, working their way back from offseason surgeries. The Bruins announced in June that McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure with a...
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Line Options for Oliver Wahlstrom This Season
The New York Islanders enter next season with a handful of young players that they hope can step up and provide a spark to an otherwise veteran-heavy roster. Furthermore, with the team looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, a breakout player can determine this rosters ceiling and, most importantly, put the roster over the top.
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Regression Candidates in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins won 51 games in the 2021-22 season and finished as one of eight Eastern Conference teams that collected over 100 points to punch their playoff ticket. The 51 wins were a bit of a surprise considering that they hovered around .500 through the Christmas COVID-19 shutdown, but following a return on Jan. 1, they played some of the best hockey in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
Yardbarker
Ryan Kesler appears to be open to retiring as a Vancouver Canuck
Ryan Kesler appears to be open to retiring as a Vancouver Canuck. Kesler, 37, hasn’t played an NHL game since 2018–19 and spent the last three seasons on the Anaheim Ducks’ long-term injured reserve list. Both of Kesler’s hips have been surgically repaired, and he recently opened...
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Center Cameron Hughes
The Seattle Kraken continued building up their center depth by signing Cameron Hughes to a two-year, $1.525 million contract. 2021-22 Team: Providence Bruins (AHL) 2021-22 Season: Hughes led the Bruins in assists and scoring, tallying 31 assists and 45 points, respectively, in 59 games. He didn’t play in the team’s two postseason games, and finished the regular season with a minus-7 rating.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers rumors indicate a possible Jimmy Vesey return
The New York Rangers may have a low-cost signing up their sleeve in the form of a reunion with Jimmy Vesey. According to Larry Brooks, in his latest Slap Shots column he states the two sides may be coming to terms soon. Presumably signing a free-agent deal for around the...
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Trocheck & Zibanejad to Set the Pace Next Season
After several departures this offseason, the New York Rangers look like a different team. One of the larger holes left wide open was on the second line. Ryan Strome was the former second-line centerman of the Rangers, the 29-year-old was a polarizing player but ultimately exceeded expectations and fulfilled his role with the team the past four seasons. Yet it is undeniable that they will have to compensate for his absence and the immense loss of depth down the roster as well.
Yardbarker
Devils & Bratt Bet on Prove-It Deal for 2022-23
At the 11th hour and then some, the New Jersey Devils announced yesterday morning they had re-signed restricted free agent Jesper Bratt to a one-year contract worth $5.45 million. He’s coming off a season where he totaled 73 points in 76 games and will be a restricted free agent next summer before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2024.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune
Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great organizational move by the Maple Leafs in hiring Rich Clune to a position in player development. From what I’ve seen over the seasons, he’s one of lesser-known, but more-important people in the entire organization. Finally, I’ll wish a...
NHL
Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life
Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
markerzone.com
TEAM CANADA TOPS SWEDEN TO WIN HLINKA GRETZKY CUP
By a final score of 4-1, Team Canada defeated Team Sweden in the championship match of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alberta. The victory marks Canada's first Hlinka Gretzky Cup since 2018. Held since 1991, the under-18 tournament is not officially sanctioned by the IIHF, which has its own U18 championship in the spring. The CHL playoffs are held around the same time, so the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is one of the few opportunities for Canada to compete with its strongest U-18 national team. Canada, unsurprisingly, has been the most dominant team in the tournament, winning 22 times.
