On Saturday afternoon, Carolina Panthers icon Sam Mills will finally take his spot in the hallowed halls of Canton, Ohio. So, what will that spot look like?. Darin Gantt of Panthers.com gave everybody an early look this morning. About 24 hours before the legendary linebacker is officially welcomed in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the longtime Charlotte scribe—who has also been a driving and influential voice behind the much-deserved and long-awaited induction—was there with some beautiful shots.

CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO