ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Rocket Mortgage introduces new home equity loan

With inflation putting the squeeze on consumers, many are finding that their credit card debt is getting unmanageable. It’s especially difficult since interest rates tend to go up every time the Federal Reserve hikes the federal funds rate. Applying for a balance transfer credit card with a year or...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Wall Street#Legh
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy in August

Enbridge is pouring resources into expanding its clean energy business, and boosting its natural gas segment too. Kinder Morgan expects record results this year, but the market is still punishing its stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Renting vs. Buying a Tiny Home: Which Is More Affordable?

Tiny homes don't necessarily mean tiny prices. Owning a tiny home can be much cheaper than renting an apartment if you can pay cash, as this limits your monthly costs to parking and moving expenses. If you finance a tiny home, your monthly costs could be less -- or even...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage refinance rates dive back below 5% | August 4, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

4 Key Traits Warren Buffett Uses to Pick the Best Stocks

Investing in companies you understand often leads to better investing decisions. An effective competitive advantage will protect a company's returns over time. Value investors like Warren Buffett rely heavily on price relative to value to make trading decisions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5000? 3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Blackstone will be a key beneficiary of increasing inflows to alternative asset managers and yields more than 4.5%. Goldman Sachs is a blue chip leader in investment banking, trading at an inexpensive valuation with a 3% dividend yield. T. Rowe Price is an attractively valued Dividend Aristocrat with a dividend...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Many investors chase dividends because they like the regular income. In some cases, investing in dividend stocks could backfire on you. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top Tech IPO to Buy in August

The company grew revenue by 42% in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Ownerly

Saving for a down payment on a home in times of inflation

Landlord unlocks the house key for new home(shutterstock/shisu_ka) If you’re thinking about buying a home, in the U.S. or abroad, having a sizable down payment can save you money in the long run. It not only saves on interest fees, but having at least a 20% down payment can prevent added costs for private mortgage insurance (or PMI).
Motley Fool

A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Earn $2,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

DRIPs automatically reinvest dividends into the stock that paid them. Dollar-cost averaging can help investors stay consistent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Industrial Stock Seeing Solid Growth and Opening New Facilities

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Trex's (TREX 2.56%) new manufacturing facility it's building...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy