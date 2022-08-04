Shelby County Supervisors approve SS4A application, & receive a petition opposed to CO2 pipeline

Read on www.kjan.com
Harlan City Council to receive MOU on the use of the Airport for aviation studies
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan City Council met Tuesday evening in regular session. It was reported that the Council would receive a memorandum of understanding for using the Harlan Airport facilities for students studying aviation. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys visited with the Harlan Airport Commission and advised the Council the directive will show up in their next meeting packet. The School District’s facilities committee will also attend the next City Council meeting to update the Council on the school facilities project.
Absentee ballot requests for Sept. 13 Special Election in Harlan are now available
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections reports “Absentee ballot REQUESTS for the September 13th Special Election for the Harlan Community Schools Bond Measure, are now available.” He said also, “Methods to obtain a request and other information include:. 1. Call 712-755-3831 ext.6 only one...
Ashley Hayes Joins SWIPCO Community Development Team
Atlantic, Iowa — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has a new face in the Community Development department. Ashley Hayes has joined the staff as a Community Development Specialist. She will work with SWIPCO communities to continue to improve the region through community and economic development activities and planning.
AMS Open House set to take place next Friday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A little more than a year and two-weeks after a fire heavily damaged the Atlantic Middle School (AMS), an Open House for the building is set to take place. According to Atlantic School District Superintendent Steve Barber, the event will take place August 12th, from 2-until 6-p.m. Members of the community are welcome to tour the newly reconstructed facility that sustained fire, smoke and water damage during a July 27, 2021 fire that began on the roof of the building.
Temporary closure of Iowa 37 at the BNSF Railway crossing at Earling begins on Monday, Aug. 8
ATLANTIC, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – A joint Iowa DOT/ BNSF Railway project to reconstruct the at-grade rail crossing on Iowa 37 on the east side of Earling will close the road starting Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m., until Saturday, Aug. 13, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.
‘High level of local COVID transmission’: Offutt Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate
OMAHA, Neb. — Offutt Air Force Base has updated its mask policy. The base will now require everyone to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Offutt took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce the change. It said: "Sarpy County is reporting a HIGH level of local COVID...
Cass County Sheriff’s report, 8/5/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two recent arrests and a close-call accident involving a pickup truck and a train. Authorities say Deputies on Thursday arrested 29-year-old Robert Warner, of Fremont, NE, for OWI/1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. And on Wednesday, 52-year-old Craig Griffin, of Wiota, was arrested on warrants for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation. Griffin was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. investigates dog deaths
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), said they were made aware on Tuesday (Aug. 2nd), of an incident of animal abuse, cruelty and killing, involving two dogs in the rural Cumberland area. The two dogs had been missing since July 27th, 2022 and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. Their rear legs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
Excessive Heat Warning replaces Heat Advisory in 3 area Counties, Saturday
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM SATURDAY. * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Motorcycle hits a deer in Sac County: Lake View man injured
(Sac City, Iowa) – A motorcyclist traveling on a Sac County road Tuesday morning suffered multiple, non-life threatening injuries, after his cycle struck a deer on the road. The accident happened at around 1:22-a.m., approximately seven-miles north of Sac City, on County Road M-47. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was being operated by 45-year-old Kelly Peterson, of Lake View.
Gun amnesty day in Omaha
If you're looking to get rid of some leftover fireworks or some firearms, the Omaha Police Department is ready to serve. This Saturday is OPD's annual gun amnesty day. You can drop off fireworks and guns between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at two locations. Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and...
Crawford County man fatally injured in tractor rollover, Sunday
(Vail, Iowa) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports 64-year old Kevin James Ricke, of rural Westside, was fatally injured during a tractor rollover accident, Sunday evening. Ricke was trapped beneath a John Deere 4020 tractor he was using to mow a ditch. The accident happened at around 7:20-p.m., Sunday. Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies, Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were dispatched to the scene near 370th Street and L Avenue, following a report a tractor had rolled over in a ditch. The accident happened as he was turning east onto L Avenue from 370th,
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – A District Court Judge in Pottawattamie County has sentenced a Nebraska man to nearly 6 1/2 years in prison on weapons charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Jesse Dean Seifert, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 77 months in prison for charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. The sentence is consecutive to any state prison sentence. Seifert must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Man on a skid steer arrested after striking police vehicles during a pursuit in western IA
(Onawa, Iowa) – An unusual pursuit occurred Saturday afternoon that ended with several police cars damaged and the suspect taken into custody. According to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, an on-duty Deputy on patrol in Onawa at around 1:12-p.m., Saturday, saw a male subject driving a John Deere 333G skid steer, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
[UPDATE] ISP: An Earlham man died, an Exira man and 1 other was injured in multi-vehicle crashes on I-80 Friday morning
(Dallas County, Iowa) – One person died and two others were were injured during two separate, multi-vehicle accidents Friday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the first crash that happened at around 6:45-a.m., two-miles east of Des Soto, resulted in the death of 27-year-old Ryan Hougham, of Earlham. He was wearing his seat belt, but died from his injuries at Mercy Hospital, in Des Moines.
