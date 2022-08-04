ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets.
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen

Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested.
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August Without Any Hesitation

Amazon's current businesses and new markets give it significant growth potential. Apple should remain a big winner with its iPhone ecosystem. Markel offers solid growth prospects, diversification, and an attractive valuation.
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly.
3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy in August

Enbridge is pouring resources into expanding its clean energy business, and boosting its natural gas segment too. Kinder Morgan expects record results this year, but the market is still punishing its stock.
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement

Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week

ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go.
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August

The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap.
Up 11% in a Month, Is This Elevator Stock a Buy Right Now?

Otis' service business continues to grow steady revenue. The company's exposure to the Chinese real estate market could present challenges.
How Perion Network Is Winning in Today's Ad Market

Even as brands are reducing ad spend, Perion is continuing to grow. The company's Intelligent Hub is scaling well and delivering increasing margins. The secular shift to direct response ads also favors Perion.
