66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion
Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home, 503 Third St., with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Extensive search for man who went missing in CNY lake unsuccessful
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- An extensive search for a man who went missing after reportedly jumping into Canandaigua Lake was unsuccessful Friday afternoon. Around 1:39 p.m., deputies received reports that an adult man jumped into Canandaigua Lake off a boat and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Sodus Man Arrested For Telling Nephew to Kill Himself
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Sodus Man following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Sodus. Deputies arrested Geffrey D. Evans, age 22, of Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred on 06/20/2022 and it is alleged that Evans handed his six year old nephew a large Kitchen Knife and told him several times to kill himself with it.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
iheart.com
5-year-old Killed in Wayne County Crash
A five-year-old child is dead after a crash yesterday on Younglove Road in Wolcott, Wayne County. State Police say a driver headed west lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and into a creek, where it rolled over and sank. Troopers say seven people were in that...
WHEC TV-10
5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident
WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
13 WHAM
Father of victim in fatal hit-and-run calls for someone to take accountability
Rochester, N.Y. — Frederick Jones is calling out for someone to take accountability for the death of his son. Jones is in shambles after his 19-year-old son never made it home from the beach, Wednesday morning. Jared Jones was doing what he loved-riding his bike- when he was suddenly...
CNY rapist and kidnapper who once led police on manhunt in Skaneateles is back in jail
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A paroled rapist and kidnapper, who made headlines when he led police on a manhunt in Skaneateles in 2019, has been taken into custody again, according to inmate records. Christopher E. Block, 64, was convicted of kidnapping two women in 1984, according to Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
Painted Post Man Accused of Criminal Mischief in Schuyler County
A 25-year-old Painted Post man was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on criminal mischief charges. Joshua Stein is accused to have caused damage to a wall by punching it. Stein was released on an appearance ticket for Orange Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio...
Five-Year-Old Killed, Seven Injured in Wayne County Accident
A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
Police seek public’s help locating two people wanted for murder
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police are seeking the public’s help locating two people indicted for murder. Arianna Bailey, 19, and Kaivion Strong, 21, have been indicted on second-degree murder charges, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Warrants have been issued for both Bailey and Strong, police said.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Police seek public assistance identifying vehicle that struck bicyclist
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Canandaigua Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in July. The incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street at Eastern Blvd on July 11 at 5:13 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black SUV last observed traveling east on Eastern Blvd.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say
Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
Is Syracuse woman who killed boyfriend by driving over him a victim, a killer or both? Judge decides
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse woman who intentionally drove over and killed her boyfriend to escape abuse was sentenced Thursday morning. Judge Matthew Doran said this was one of the hardest questions of his long career: Do you let a killer walk free because of the trauma she has suffered or retraumatize her by sending her to prison while she is pregnant?
Six injured, one fatality, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured six others that were in the car. Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of […]
North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child
On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
WHEC TV-10
Target located, search called off for missing boater on Canandaigua Lake
Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the Branchport Fire Department were deployed while a NYSP boat equipped with side scan sonar searched the area. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sonar located a target of interest—what police believe to be the body of the missing boater. Due to...
