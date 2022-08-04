Molly McCann has been one of the fastest rising stars in recent months. With the UFC visiting London twice since the beginning of the year, McCann and her pal Paddy Pimblett have become fan favorites. Her fun attitude and flamboyant celebrations added to the fact that she is on a winning streak have left fans asking for more. It seems as if they are getting just that, more McCann.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO