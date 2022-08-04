Read on www.wdio.com
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
UFC on ESPN 40's Brogan Walker using Amanda Nunes' performance vs. Julianna Peña as inspiration
LAS VEGAS – Brogan Walker is looking to make Juliana Miller’s pressure work against her. Walker (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) meets Miller (2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 40 main card at the UFC Apex, where the Season 30 “Ultimate Fighter” women’s flyweight winner will be crowned.
Thiago Santos aiming for quick finish at UFC Vegas 59 or Jamahal Hill will ‘suffer for five’
Thiago Santos will be looking to rediscover his fight-ending ways tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Marreta” takes on streaking light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill in the main event. It will mark the third-straight time that Santos is headlining a UFC Fight Night event.
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in video
MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, lightweights Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight fight. The...
He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
The wild life of the UFC's happiest fighter
THERE ARE THREE CREATURES on Earth who despise Sam Alvey, and at this very moment, they are huddled in a corner, glaring at him, waiting for an opening to go around or through him. "Watch, as soon as I open this gate, they'll band together and run away from me,"...
UFC Vegas 59 - New Blood: ‘Maverick’ flies high in ‘Sin City’
Contender Series graduates getting their wins overturned because of failed drug tests are reasonably common, and we’ve now got another one coming down the pipe. On this edition of New Blood, the series where Fight Pass’s lack of transparency when it comes to what’s available there and what’s on ESPN+ will irk me forever, we look at a nasty power-puncher from Wanderlei Silva’s crew.
Molly McCann Announces That She Has Been Offered Her Next Fight
Molly McCann has been one of the fastest rising stars in recent months. With the UFC visiting London twice since the beginning of the year, McCann and her pal Paddy Pimblett have become fan favorites. Her fun attitude and flamboyant celebrations added to the fact that she is on a winning streak have left fans asking for more. It seems as if they are getting just that, more McCann.
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
'He helped me dream big': Dick Van Scyoc remembered fondly by Manual community
PEORIA — Dick Van Scyoc wanted to live to be 100. He left just a little bit early when he died at age 98 on Friday, surrounded at home by his wife and daughters. Those who knew the legendary Manual High School basketball coach would see the irony in that, as Van Scyoc was...
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Geoff Neal becomes first fighter to finish Vicente Luque with strikes
Geoff Neal became the first fighter to finish Vicente Luque with strikes earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Handz of Steel” secured a decisive third-round knockout (punches). LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale...
UFC Vegas 59 results: Geoff Neal becomes the first man to stop Vicente Luque in absolute bludgeoning
Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a bloody battle, Neal secured the third round stoppage win. The two men opened with a big trade of power kicks. Luque pressed the...
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Bryan Battle destroys Takashi Sato with massive head kick knockout
Bryan Battle pushed his Octagon record to 3-0 with a monstrous head kick knockout finish over Takashi Sato earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
UFC on ESPN 40: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Check out the official scorecards from the fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
