Superior, WI

MMAmania.com

Thiago Santos aiming for quick finish at UFC Vegas 59 or Jamahal Hill will ‘suffer for five’

Thiago Santos will be looking to rediscover his fight-ending ways tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Marreta” takes on streaking light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill in the main event. It will mark the third-straight time that Santos is headlining a UFC Fight Night event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, lightweights Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight fight. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

The wild life of the UFC's happiest fighter

THERE ARE THREE CREATURES on Earth who despise Sam Alvey, and at this very moment, they are huddled in a corner, glaring at him, waiting for an opening to go around or through him. "Watch, as soon as I open this gate, they'll band together and run away from me,"...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 59 - New Blood: ‘Maverick’ flies high in ‘Sin City’

Contender Series graduates getting their wins overturned because of failed drug tests are reasonably common, and we’ve now got another one coming down the pipe. On this edition of New Blood, the series where Fight Pass’s lack of transparency when it comes to what’s available there and what’s on ESPN+ will irk me forever, we look at a nasty power-puncher from Wanderlei Silva’s crew.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Molly McCann Announces That She Has Been Offered Her Next Fight

Molly McCann has been one of the fastest rising stars in recent months. With the UFC visiting London twice since the beginning of the year, McCann and her pal Paddy Pimblett have become fan favorites. Her fun attitude and flamboyant celebrations added to the fact that she is on a winning streak have left fans asking for more. It seems as if they are getting just that, more McCann.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission

Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
UFC

