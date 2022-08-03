Read on www.holladayjournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
cityweekly.net
Local screening preview: JEWTAH
For any creative work, it can be a long road to getting that work from your head out into the world. For Jeremy Rishe and the team behind the feature film Jewtah, it feels particularly long. Rishe—an actor now based in New York, but raised in East Millcreek—is the co-screenwriter...
southsaltlakejournal.com
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
kslnewsradio.com
Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport
PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
'There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
WEST JORDAN — The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium, and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of...
visitogden.com
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
etvnews.com
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
RELATED PEOPLE
kjzz.com
Church responds to AP report on helpline for local leaders regarding abuse confessions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement about a recent Associated Press article, saying the report “seriously mischaracterized” the purpose of a helpline set up to help local leaders when dealing with members who confess to abuse. In...
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Local teen brings competitive horse riding to new heights
PARK CITY, Utah — 14-year-old Ivy Malman and her ten-year-old half Quarter Horse half Welsh Pony, Teddy, are jumping through hoops to ensure they continue to team up to compete […]
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
upr.org
SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines
Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
KSLTV
Layton family cherishes every moment after 7-year-old daughter is given months to live
LAYTON, Utah — The Tyler family’s life looks a lot different now that their daughter Jane, 7, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The family is now focused on helping her live life to the fullest. In early July, Kate and Kristopher Tyler noticed changes in their...
Comments / 0