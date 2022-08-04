Deadly crash shuts down Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando

Deadly crash on Colonial Dr. in Orlando The single-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando Thursday morning.

Police say a crash along Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando turned deadly Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash near Shine Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

Police shut down Colonial Drive in both directions between Mills Avenue and Shine Avenue while officers investigated the crash.

Officers said the crash involved a single vehicle.

One of the two people inside was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive, police said.

OPD has not said whether the other occupant was hurt.

As of 7:30 a.m., this stretch of Colonial drive remained closed.

Police did not give an estimate when they would reopen the roadway.

©2022 Cox Media Group