ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested

By Kim Yonick
wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple

A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Cars
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday. Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Car Chase#Vehicles#Virginia State Police#Roanoke Fire Ems
chathamstartribune.com

Former county administrator files assault and battery charge

Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Grease fire breaks out in SW Roanoke home, leaves one injured

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders issued a reminder to community members about the importance of keeping a lid nearby while cooking following a southwest Roanoke house fire on Tuesday. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
smithmountainlake.com

Law enforcement meet the public in Westlake

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office once again hosted its National Night Out in Westlake on Aug. 2. The annual event has become a popular event for the community bringing not only law enforcement, but members of public safety from around the region. “It is such a great opportunity to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway

While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
altavistajournal.com

Hurt residents concerned after suspected KKK flyers distributed

“This doesn’t belong in our community” – Law enforcement speaks out. Flyers anonymously distributed in the wee hours of the morning at some residences in the Town of Hurt have created a stir in the community. The incident is believed to be the work of the Klu Klux Klan.
HURT, VA
WSLS

Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy. Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken. Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy