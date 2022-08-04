ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing $48,000 from elderly Alabama man

By Addison Willmon
 2 days ago

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County woman has been charged with exploiting an elderly man in Tuscumbia, according to authorities.

Kristen Polenik, 36, was arrested on July 30 by deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with first-degree exploitation of the elderly.

14-year-old killed in Mobile by three men was an innocent bystander, police say

According to court documents, Polenik is accused of stealing $47,807 from an elderly man over the course of two years.

If convicted, Polenik could be facing up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities issued a warrant for her arrest on March 9, but she was not arrested until July 30. She was released later that day on a $15,000 bond.

Comments / 3

MOMMAJ
2d ago

wait did the same man post her bail ?? 😳 ..there's not enough information in this report .. 🙄 ..was she in a relationship with this older man ..was she working for him ..how did she steal the money ..I need to know more before I comment anything other than shame on you girl ..

