THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
KBTX.com
Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pablo Martinez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan Friday morning. Martinez’s vehicle passed an officer that was stationed at OSR and State Highway 6. After trying to make a sharp left turn Martinez’s vehicle crashed into a bar ditch. The officer reportedly...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Money, stolen firearms recovered in College Station traffic stop
Several hundred dollars and stolen firearms were recovered during a traffic stop after a resident called in a vehicle burglary on Friday.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday after apparently shoplifting at the Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:05 Officer Connor Caskey was dispatched to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a theft. After investigation, Fredrick Williams Jr., 27 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Prison For Swallowing A Baggie Containing Crack Cocaine
A Bryan man admits to swallowing a baggie containing crack cocaine. A 12 year prison sentence is part of the plea agreement between 54 year old Steven Hawkins and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. The deal also includes Hawkins admitting, but not being prosecuted, for possessing the crack...
21-year-old arrested during traffic stop after Wharton Co. police say passenger is illegal immigrant
An investigation confirmed the 21-year-old was transporting his passenger from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston for pay.
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
kwhi.com
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
wtaw.com
A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars
A former bookkeeper at a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $52,000 dollars. 49 year old Christine Sonnier of Katy was arrested this week, following an investigation by College Station police that began in January. The businessowners told police according to CSPD arrest reports that during the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
kwhi.com
TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY
Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
kwhi.com
FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES
Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.
Click2Houston.com
Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say
MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
KSAT 12
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED IN LA GRANGE IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK
La Grange police have identified the body of a woman found dead over the weekend at the city’s sewer plant. Police say the body of 34-year-old Brittany Low was discovered by a city worker Sunday morning on West Lowerline Street. Low was reported missing to police on Friday, July...
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles shut down some Texas Avenue lanes Tuesday afternoon. Bryan police say the cause of the crash that happened at Texas Avenue and E North Avenue is still under investigation, but one person was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Minutes before noon a concrete truck was westbound on Nichols Sawmill heading towards Roberts Cemetery when an eastbound Toyota sedan crossed into the westbound lane hitting the concreter truck almost head-on and ripping the front axle out from under it. The Toyota spun into the tree line ejecting the male in his sixties who was not wearing a seatbelt. MCHD and Magnolia Fire arrived on the scene and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the concrete truck was uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash. Nichols Sawmill between Great Pines and Roberts Cemetery will be closed until at least 5 pm as HAZMAT crews clean up spilled oil and diesel. The truck was fully loaded.
mocomotive.com
Unidentified deceased male found off Sorters Road in Porter on 8
Unidentified deceased male found off Sorters Road in Porter on 8/3/22. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter. Deputies arrived and discovered an…
