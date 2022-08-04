Redditor asks for bad, expensive Houston restaurant recommendation for 'enemy'

Read on www.chron.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Eat of the Week: An amped-up hummus with beef shawarma
The dip at Mary'z Mediterranean, a family- and Lebanese-run restaurant, is worth the upgrade.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
We talked to Eva Longoria during a surprise visit to Houston promoting her tequila brand
The Corpus Christi native talks sustainability, Texas food and breakfast tacos.
Tacos y Más: An early food memory in Mexico ignited this Houston taquero's own pop-up
The Tacos Bomberos seed was planted at a Coahuila taco stand across a fire station.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022
Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Revival Market Has Closed, Mandola's Trio Shutter Today
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, 2817 W. Dallas, will close August 5 after the final dinner service. The three concepts were part of Tuscan Villa, a two and a half-acre development owned by the Vincent Mandola family. The development has been bought by an affiliate of the Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. The co-developers plan to turn the buildings into a new dining destination called the "Harlow District".
How a baseball-themed Houston brewery became the unofficial beer of the Space Cowboys stadium
Texas Leaguer is in a league of its own with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
Summer of Sweat: 7 places for refreshing food and drink in Katy
Stay cool with frozen custard, shaved ice and mojitos in the Houston suburb.
Watch Lizzo hilariously power through the 'Hot Ones' challenge
The 'About Damn Time' singer thought the challenge would 'a piece of f--kin' cake.' She was wrong.
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month
“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
Click2Houston.com
The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston
HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
actionnews5.com
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon. City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away. “I have...
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
A beloved old Chinese restaurant inspired a hip new Rice Village wine bar
Lees Den in Rice Village pays tribute to Benjy Levit's favorite childhood haunt.
