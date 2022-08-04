ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Redditor asks for bad, expensive Houston restaurant recommendation for 'enemy'

By Emma Balter
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.chron.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022

Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Revival Market Has Closed, Mandola's Trio Shutter Today

Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, 2817 W. Dallas, will close August 5 after the final dinner service. The three concepts were part of Tuscan Villa, a two and a half-acre development owned by the Vincent Mandola family. The development has been bought by an affiliate of the Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. The co-developers plan to turn the buildings into a new dining destination called the "Harlow District".
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilman Fertitta
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month

“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Good Food#Chinese Restaurant#Hot Spot#Fish#Food Drink#User Raethwood#Hinoyminoy69#The Kemah Boardwalk
Click2Houston.com

The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston

HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
actionnews5.com

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon. City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away. “I have...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy