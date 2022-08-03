ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holladay, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahstories.com

Celebrating Summer and Other Foodie Events in Salt Lake and Park City

Restaurateur Bill White and his talented staff invite you to celebrate a Taste of Summer at Ghidotti’s restaurant in Park City. The culinary team at Ghidotti’s has added new summer items to the menu that you’re sure to love. Start your meal with Ricotta Bruschetta: grilled bread, house-made ricotta, honeycomb, extra virgin olive oil and lemon zest.
PARK CITY, UT
visitogden.com

Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah

Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
idesignarch.com

Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background

Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
HIGHLAND, UT
utahbusiness.com

Raising Cane’s Midvale to open soon

Midvale—Midvale “Caniacs” are in luck! Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers continues its growth throughout the Salt Lake City area with its first Midvale Restaurant opening at 890 E. Fort Union Blvd. in early September. Midvale’s Raising Cane’s will feature the brand’s new restaurant design, which provides a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Holladay, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Holladay, UT
Government
State
Utah State
etvnews.com

Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express

Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
CARBON COUNTY, UT
cityweekly.net

Local screening preview: JEWTAH

For any creative work, it can be a long road to getting that work from your head out into the world. For Jeremy Rishe and the team behind the feature film Jewtah, it feels particularly long. Rishe—an actor now based in New York, but raised in East Millcreek—is the co-screenwriter...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Clapton
ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
southsaltlakejournal.com

South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que

What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Soft Drinks#The Commons#City Hall Park#The Holladay Arts Council#Holladay Bank Trust#Community#Shanahy Kate Macleod#Celtic
utahbusiness.com

Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
KSLTV

USANA Amphitheatre briefly evacuated due to weather

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City was briefly evacuated Friday night due to severe weather. Event goers were told to exit the venue and seek shelter in their vehicles until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the outdoor location. “Safety is our...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport

PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy