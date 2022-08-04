Man in northern Wisconsin dies after home explosion, was making his own fireworks

Read on www.upmatters.com
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
WSAW
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point. Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive. Stevens Point police said...
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Wausau man arrested after Stevens Point shooting
Stevens Point police say a 24-year-old man is in custody following a northside shooting early Saturday morning.
WSAW
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police say a person was cited Friday for leaving a dog in a car for more than an hour while shopping. Rhinelander Police responded to Aldi on Lincoln Street. The fine was more than $300. In a message on Facebook, the department said:. Let’s keep...
whby.com
Appleton woman killed in Winnebago County crash
WINCHESTER, Wis–One person is dead following a crash in Winnebago County. A pickup truck heading south on Highway 45 lost control at the off-ramp to Highway 10 in the town of Winchester around 9:20 this (Thursday) morning and rolled several times. The 49-year old Appleton woman driving was thrown...
Wausau man facing 5th OWI after serious moped crash
A Wausau man admitted to the intensive care unit after allegedly crashing his moped while intoxicated is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, less than a year after his fourth conviction. Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. June 24 to County Road WW for a report of a moped crash...
U.P. man arrested in Alabama for Wisconsin homicide, assault on jogger
A man suspected in a Wisconsin homicide and an attack on a jogger in the Upper Peninsula was arrested in Alabama Wednesday afternoon, police said. Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is in custody in Alabama after warrants were issued for his arrest in Michigan and Wisconsin, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Aug. 4, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Wausau man charged with 7 OWI after alleged hit-and-run crash
A Wausau man is accused of driving with a blood alcohol concentration 10 times the legal limit imposed on him when he crashed into a vehicle on Grand Avenue and fled the scene. Dennis Campbell, 69, is now facing seventh-offense drunken driving charges filed Aug. 1n Marathon County Circuit Court....
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
Wausau driver convicted of 7th OWI after crash
A Wausau man was convicted of his seventh drunken driving charge last week in Marathon County Circuit. Court, roughly one month after a crash led to his arrest. Gregg B. Kandutsch, 62, was arrested after police posted a photo on the department’s Facebook page thanking residents who reported a hit-and-run crash the morning of June 25 on the city’s northwest side. Witnesses reported seeing a man driving a vehicle into a power pole, then fleeing the scene.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
