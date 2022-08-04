With Boston College’s 2022 football season rapidly approaching, it’s time to start previewing the Eagles’ opponents. In these previews, I will give a quick rundown on each opponent’s key players in every position group. Then, I will shift into an analysis of the opposing team’s scheme, along with how BC can stop it. First up are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Eagles won 30-16 in Piscataway behind a dominating rushing attack. Boston College leads this series 20-6-1 and has not lost since 1991.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO