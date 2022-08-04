Read on www.bringonthecats.com
Southern Tier High School Seniors Robbed of Varsity Football Season
Nine senior athletes at a Southern Tier school won't have the opportunity to play their final season on their school's football team because the varsity team has been pulled. An email sent on Wednesday, August 3, states that the Sayre Area School District has made the decision to pull the plug on varsity football this school year. While varsity football is being nixed at Sayre, junior varsity and junior high football will still be played.
No football for Elmira Notre Dame this season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most storied football programs will not play this season. Elmira Notre Dame High School will not field an 8-Man football team in 2022 as confirmed by Section IV Athletics on Thursday. Section IV cites low roster numbers for the Crusaders heading into the season. The section also […]
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
Daily Advocate
Bradford Football cancels varsity season due to short roster.
BRADFORD — Bradford High School will not field a varsity football team this year. Bradford Schools Superintendent Joe Hurst said the school had to withdraw from playing at the varsity level due to the number of kids on the team and their inexperience. “Less than half, there was 15...
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo notes Nebraska staff's emphasis on special teams
Nebraska struggled mightily on special teams in 2021, which is especially painful for a team that dropped so many one-score decisions. This year, there’s an “all hands on deck” approach in Lincoln. The Big Ten Network was on hand for Thursday’s practice. Analyst Gerry DiNardo noted that...
Prep football: Kickers and punters are ready to make impact
Several kickers in the Southland can't wait to be called upon to deliver field goals while many punters are set to turn field position to their favor.
Boston College Football 2022 Opponents Previews - Week 1: Rutgers (Offense)
With Boston College’s 2022 football season rapidly approaching, it’s time to start previewing the Eagles’ opponents. In these previews, I will give a quick rundown on each opponent’s key players in every position group. Then, I will shift into an analysis of the opposing team’s scheme, along with how BC can stop it. First up are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Eagles won 30-16 in Piscataway behind a dominating rushing attack. Boston College leads this series 20-6-1 and has not lost since 1991.
Counting down six 2024 defensive linemen the Buckeyes could land
The Buckeyes filled their 2022 defensive line needs with a very good group of four signees, three defensive end/edge types in Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor on the outside and Hero Kanu at tackle. At this point the Buckeyes have one 2023 defensive end who could also see time at tackle in Jason Moore and one 2023 defensive tackle in Will Smith.
College Football News
New College Football Head Coach Expectations 2022: Meet The First Year Coaches
What are the reasonable expectations for all 29 new college football head coaches for 2022? What’s the goal for the next five seasons?. Last season there were 17 head coaches taking over new jobs. This year there are a whopping 29. To do this right, no, coaches like Brian...
Watch: UC Football Team Arrives at Camp Higher Ground
The Bearcats made their annual trip to Indiana.
247Sports
College football: Where every top 25 team stands in new US News college rankings
The 2022 college football season is about a month away, and student-athletes have been in the classroom all summer as they prepare for their season. All colleges and universities are very different in terms of campus size and enrollment, as US News as released its college rankings for the 2022 academic year.
