Southern Tier High School Seniors Robbed of Varsity Football Season

Nine senior athletes at a Southern Tier school won't have the opportunity to play their final season on their school's football team because the varsity team has been pulled. An email sent on Wednesday, August 3, states that the Sayre Area School District has made the decision to pull the plug on varsity football this school year. While varsity football is being nixed at Sayre, junior varsity and junior high football will still be played.
No football for Elmira Notre Dame this season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most storied football programs will not play this season. Elmira Notre Dame High School will not field an 8-Man football team in 2022 as confirmed by Section IV Athletics on Thursday. Section IV cites low roster numbers for the Crusaders heading into the season. The section also […]
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Bradford Football cancels varsity season due to short roster.

BRADFORD — Bradford High School will not field a varsity football team this year. Bradford Schools Superintendent Joe Hurst said the school had to withdraw from playing at the varsity level due to the number of kids on the team and their inexperience. “Less than half, there was 15...
Boston College Football 2022 Opponents Previews - Week 1: Rutgers (Offense)

With Boston College’s 2022 football season rapidly approaching, it’s time to start previewing the Eagles’ opponents. In these previews, I will give a quick rundown on each opponent’s key players in every position group. Then, I will shift into an analysis of the opposing team’s scheme, along with how BC can stop it. First up are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Eagles won 30-16 in Piscataway behind a dominating rushing attack. Boston College leads this series 20-6-1 and has not lost since 1991.
Counting down six 2024 defensive linemen the Buckeyes could land

The Buckeyes filled their 2022 defensive line needs with a very good group of four signees, three defensive end/edge types in Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor on the outside and Hero Kanu at tackle. At this point the Buckeyes have one 2023 defensive end who could also see time at tackle in Jason Moore and one 2023 defensive tackle in Will Smith.
College football: Where every top 25 team stands in new US News college rankings

The 2022 college football season is about a month away, and student-athletes have been in the classroom all summer as they prepare for their season. All colleges and universities are very different in terms of campus size and enrollment, as US News as released its college rankings for the 2022 academic year.
