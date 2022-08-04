Read on firststateupdate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Related
WMDT.com
Dover drug investigation leads to Wilmington man ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man on gun and drug charges early Friday morning. Police say the investigation began after learning that 28-year-old Zakeer Washington was planning to be in the parking lot of Bally’s Casino with drugs. Officers responded to Bally’s and tried to contact Washington inside of a vehicle.
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
Machete-Wielding Suspect Charged for Terroristic Threats at Wilmington Park and Ride
WILMINGTON, DE- A man wielding a machete has been charged with aggravated menacing and terroristic...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
fox29.com
Police: Driver followed into Philadelphia parking lot, shot to death by gunman in another car
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a driver was killed after being followed into a parking lot by a gunman in another vehicle Friday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Elmwood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police...
Man Accused Of Stealing ACME Markets Cash Register Arrested: Police
A Delaware man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash register from ACME Markets, authorities said. On July 15, Brigantine police asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle allegedly used by a suspect in the theft. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming,...
Absecon police investigating shots fired
Absecon police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday night. Police were called to the Oyster Bay apartment complex at about 11:15 p.m., according to the report. Officers found evidence that at least one firearm was discharged in the area, police said. No injuries were report, and no arrests have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspects Sought In Wawa Parking Lot Shooting In Lansdowne
Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding two men involved in a shooting outside a Wawa store on Thursday, Aug. 5, authorities said. Two men walked onto the parking lot of the store on North Lansdowne Avenue when one of them opened fire at a parked car around 11:45 p.m., Lansdowne police said.
Woman arrested after barricading inside Somers Point hotel
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on July 30 at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street for a shots fired complaint Police made contact with 35-year-old Ryan Bolling and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Through investigative measures, police confirmed that Bolling had fired the handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.
Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman abducted by suspect in Delaware County murder found safe, police say
Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory after, they say, Shameeka Thompson, 31, was abducted by murder suspect Dehmier Harmon after last being seen at about 4 p.m. Friday on West 21st Street in Chester.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Worker Crushed By Hay Bale In Hockessin Incident Wednesday
Officials said on Wednesday morning, August 3, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male who was pinned under a hay bale weighing approximately 1,500 pounds. Officials said although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
Oxford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
OXFORD, PA — On July 1, 2022, Oxford Police arrested 39-year-old Amanda Norris on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Authorities state that Norris was found in the area of Wheeler Blvd, after she had fled on foot, and was taken into custody by officers. She was transported to...
WGAL
Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Suspects in distinctive sweatshirts sought for series of Philadelphia business robberies
Police say the suspects got away with cash in two of the incidents but left empty-handed when a cashier at one of the stores fought back.
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Comments / 0